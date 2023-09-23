Waterborne Coatings Market Presents 4.9% CAGR Potential by 2027, Insights into Trends, Drivers, Rising Demand
Rise In Demand For Coatings In Building & Construction Industry To Drive Waterborne Coatings MarketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” report offers detailed insights into the drivers, growth prospects, and factors directly influencing the market. The market study provides an in-depth analysis of the international Waterborne Coatings Market, focusing on key factors such as drivers, sales inquiries, market boundaries, and market share. The report also emphasizes the assessment of market size in four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. This research study aims to provide readers with a comprehensive evaluation of current industry trends and breakdowns.
The global Waterborne Coatings market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9 Percentage during the forecast period, reaching US$ 120.03 Billion by 2027.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
• The building & construction coatings industry has changed over the last ten years. Presently available coatings have different raw material base and different environmental profile and properties. These changes have been brought about through a variety of influencers such as synthesis chemists, paint formulators, end-users, and environmental regulations.
• The building & construction coatings industry has enjoyed a period of healthy innovation over the last decade. A few of the key drivers have been the conversion from oil-based to waterborne paints, VOC reduction, removal of chemicals of concern, emergence of paint-and-primer-in one products, the desire to provide improved film properties such as dirt pickup resistance and early rain resistance, and the desire to provide easy-to-apply new looks.
• Rise in urbanization is increasing the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for waterborne coatings from Building & Construction End Users.
• Low interest rates on housing loans are increasing the demand for new houses, which in turn is driving the Building & Construction coatings segment, especially in the Asia Pacific. This segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the increase in demand for infrastructure in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors in Asia Pacific and MEA.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2019-2027
• Expected market growth until 2027
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
• The global Waterborne Coatings market value stood at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2019, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the Waterborne Coatings market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of ~8%.
• Waterborne Coatings have various applications. Waterborne Coatings are used in various combinations across diverse applications. For instance, seed coating products are used for flowability but at the same time, they contain insecticides and pesticides. Chemicals used as insecticides and pesticides cannot increase the flowability of the seeds. For flowability, polyethylene wax could be used as an ingredient. These innovative combinations are being researched by companies and increased interest is being observed for the use of bio-based ingredients. This has increased the opportunity and consumer interest in Waterborne Coatings to explore more ingredients that could fulfill the requirement of a seed coating product.
• At present, due to COVID-19, the world is facing economic crisis. Lockdown enforced across the globe is hampering the production capacity of Waterborne Coatings. In the near future, world can face shortage of Waterborne Coatings due to the limited production.
Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Waterborne Coatings Market
• In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global waterborne coatings market in 2018. The waterborne coatings market in the region is primarily driven by the rise in infrastructure requirements in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors. The building & construction segment in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future.
• Increase in demand for decorative paints and coatings in India and China, coupled with rise in awareness about waterborne coatings is driving the market in the region. Growth in population in Asia Pacific is propelling the construction industry in the region. This, in turn, is augmenting the building & construction segment. Regulations on emission of VOC are becoming increasingly stringent in countries such as China and India.
• Therefore, manufacturers are switching to environmentally-friendly technologies. The trend of using waterborne coatings is expected to gain momentum in the near future.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
• BASF SE
• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• Asian Paint
• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
• Altana AG
• PPG Industries Inc.
• Sherwin-Williams.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Resin
• Acrylic
• Formaldehyde
• Polyurethane
• Epoxy
• Alkyd
• Others
By Application
Building & Construction
• Automotive
• Automotive OEM
Automotive refinish
Furniture & Flooring
Electronics
Marine
Paper & Printing
Others
