Connected Commercial Aircraft Market | Recent Trends, Market Growth, Top Manufacturers Analysis

Connected Commercial Aircraft Market by Type, Frequency Band , Connectivity , and Aircraft Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolution has arrived in aviation industry in the form of connected aircrafts. Connected aircraft helps in improving fleet management, airline operations, aircraft turnaround time, flight safety, passenger experience, and costs. Connected aircraft concept allows the airline passengers to surf the internet at 30000 feet. Moreover, the concept of connected aircraft may boost the operational efficiency of the aircraft and can also improve communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) for air traffic management. Airframe manufacturing companies are also entering into connected aircraft business. For instance, Boeing is working on the possibility of offering satellite based In-flight Connectivity system (IFC) on its aircrafts such as 737s, 777s, and 787s.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the satellite launch plans of connected aircraft industries have taken a hit since major space agencies have postponed their schedule, which is directly affecting the growth of the connected commercial aircraft market companies.

• The demand of connected commercial aircraft systems is affected due to the cancellation of large number of flights across the globe to curb the transmission of the virus.

• Airline companies share prices have fallen up to 25% since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, which may restrict companies to upgrade or improve their connected aircraft system. In such situation, connected commercial aircraft market can be adversely affected.

• Due to restrictions on travel worldwide, cancellation of airplane order may also be witnessed in near future by the airline companies which may affect the connected commercial aircraft market.

• There will be a significant rise in demand for connected commercial aircraft market post COVID-19, as the previous imposed restrictions has been started to loosen up across the globe.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Focus on flight safety, growing demand of internet connectivity by passengers, and increasing procurement of new generation aircraft are the factors which drive the connected aircraft market. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries and cyber security concerns are hampering the growth of the market. Contrarily, upgradation of plans of military aircrafts from several countries may generate new possibilities in connected aircraft market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬

Passengers demand high speed internet during their journey in aircraft. For meeting the needs of customers, aviation industries & operators are working on providing satellite-based connectivity solutions to the passengers. For instance, in April 2018, Honeywell Aerospace (an aircraft engine & avionics manufacturing company, headquartered in Arizona, USA) has announced that it has installed Jetwave satellite communications hardware in 25 business jets. Moreover, such systems provide the fastest possible internet connections during the flight hours. Hence, demand in connected aircraft market is expected to increase in upcoming time owing to the increase in demand of internet connectivity by passengers. Therefore, growing demand of internet connectivity by passengers is driving the growth of the global connected commercial aircraft market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the connected commercial aircraft industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global connected commercial aircraft market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global connected commercial aircraft market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis on global connected commercial aircraft market based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the global connected commercial aircraft market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• BAE Systems

• Honeywell International Inc

• Cobham Limited

• Thales Group

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Inmarsat Global Limited

• Viasat Inc.

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation

• GOGO LLC.

• Global Eagle