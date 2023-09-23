Revolutionizing Healthcare: How COVID-19 Accelerated Digital Radiology Adoption

Digital Radiography Market Size

The growth of digital radiology industry is driven by surge in the frequency of chronic diseases, sports-related injuries, and cancer.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Digital Radiology Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2023-2032.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Digital Radiology Market report?

The digital radiography market was impacted during the pandemic. Initially, pandemic negatively impacted the market, due to imposed lockdowns and social distancing regulations. As the lockdown emerged, diagnostic imaging procedures were postponed but eventually, pandemic put diagnostic imaging in the limelight, with necessity of high-speed workflow and effective patient management. Demand for digital radiology systems increased, as it requires less than one minute between exposure and image collection. Many companies developed or changed their products for diagnostic imaging to address these rising needs. Hence, COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the digital radiography market.

The growth of digital radiology industry is driven by surge in the frequency of chronic diseases, sports-related injuries, and cancer. Every year, many patients, particularly in underdeveloped countries undergo imaging testing. In addition, growth in population boost demand for digital radiology detectors in future and thus boosts the digital radiology market growth. Furthermore, senior citizens develop age-related disorders, necessitating use of variety of radiographic examinations is one of the major digital radiography market trends. However, high costs of these tests and scarcity of competent professionals hinder growth of the market. Furthermore, major manufacturers focus on providing new technologies to end customers, particularly for C-arms and fluoroscopy devices, which flourish the digital radiology market opportunity in future.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020 declared COVID-19 as pandemic. COVID-19 impacted 210 countries across the globe. State-run administrations across the globe declared inescapable lockdowns and social distancing measures to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, state governments implemented constraints and restrictions on ongoing medical procedures and elective surgeries. These restrictions continue to hinder the growth of various industries. The distribution, production, and supply networks have been impacted, due to implementation of lockdown across the globe.

Key Takeaways:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Methadone market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Digital Radiology Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Digital Radiology Market Segments:

By Product

Stationary Digital Radiology System

Portable Digital Radiology System



By Application:

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Digital Mammography

Orthopedic Imaging

Other Applications



By Technology:

Direct Digital Radiology

Computed Digital Radiology



By End User channel:

Diagnostic Clinics

Other End Users

Hospitals



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Cannon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings

General Electrics

Hitachi,Ltd

Detection Technology

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Agfa-Gevaert group

Koninklijke Phillips

Medtronics



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital radiology market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing digital radiology market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital radiology market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital radiology market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



