Sri Lankan President's UN Speech Met by Tamil Protesters - UN Urged Not to be Misled by Truth Commission Gimmick: TGTE
UN Urged to insist on first getting justice for the victims of atrocity crimes before even consider a so-called "truth Commission" proposed by Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is planning to hide behind South Africa's Truth Commission to sell its Truth Commission. But there are major differences. Also, Sri Lanka so far established ten commissions without results.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe was addressing the UN General assembly in New York, large number of Tamil protesters held a rally outside the UN and urged UN and international community not to be misled by Sri Lankan President's latest attempt to establish a "Truth Commission", to divert attention from facing international justice for committing War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide committed against the Tamil people by successive Sri Lankan governments.
— Visuvanathan Rudrakumaram
Fifteen years have passed since the end of the war, resulting in according to the UN internal Review Report, in the final six months of the war, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed or unaccounted for and thousands of Tamils, including babies, disappeared and hundreds of Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan soldiers.
The Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran spoke at the protest rally.
He mentioned that "over the years Sri Lanka has established over ten Commissions with no results. Establishing Commissions is Sri Lanka's time-tested tool to hoodwink the international community."
He cautioned the UN that Sri Lanka is planning to hide behind South Africa's Truth Commission to sell its Truth Commission. But there are major differences except the name, he said.
1) South Africa's Truth Commission was established after the end of the conflict, whereas in Sri Lanka, while the armed conflict is over, the national conflict between Tamils and the State has not yet been resolved.
2) In South Africa the Truth Commission was proposed and managed by the victims. But in Sri Lanka, "victors" who committed mass atrocities against the victims are those taking the lead.
"We urge the UN to insist on first getting justice for the victims of atrocity crimes before even consider a so-called "truth Commission" proposed by Sri Lanka", he continued.
He cautioned the UN not to fall into Sri Lanka's trap, and instead support the call by senior UN officials and previous UN High commissioner for Human Rights to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
