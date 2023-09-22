IMMERSE IN THE GLIMPSES OF THE PAST AND REFLECT ON ONE’S PERSONAL ADVENTURE THROUGH HICKEN’S LATEST BOOK
Author Karl Hicken graces readers with another poetry collection that takes them on a journey to the past, inciting introspectionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the walk down memory lane through the nostalgic poetry collection of Karl Hicken, entitled, “Journeys”. Get engrossed in deep contemplation of the bittersweet moments of life that Hicken has vividly painted with his adept storytelling and intricate way with the words.
Each of the ninety-seven well-crafted poems illustrates the journey of a boy to his manhood. The author’s paint-by-number odyssey of traversing life skillfully depicts the struggles and joys of boyhood, whether it be childhood mischiefs at school or the blissful comforts of home, and the diverse experiences that allow personal growth and transformation to adulthood.
Readers praise the book’s authentic approach of sifting through emotions and personal encounters with one Amazon reader commending the author’s ability to “[capture] the many facets of relationships and life!” With its thought-provoking themes, the book beckons readers to reconnect with their past and examine their individual paths, prompting meaningful rumination.
Karl Hicken’s passion for writing heartrending poems shines through in this masterpiece. His exquisite style of poignantly grasping the depths of human connections is evident in his artful verses that will certainly resonate with audiences who delight in reminiscence and reflections.
Pack up and be on the way to a riveting exploration of life through Karl Hicken’s poem collection, “Journeys”. Get immersed in this passionate storytelling by purchasing a copy, available in Kindle and hardcover editions on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.
