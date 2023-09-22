ROA calls on Senate Majority Leader to continue moving forward with military promotions

ROA believes it is important to bring the remaining nominations to the floor, if necessary one by one. At stake is our military readiness.” — ROA executive director, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Jeffrey Phillips, U.S. Army

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Sept. 22, the Reserve Organization of America’s executive director, retired Army Gen. Jeffrey E. Phillips, wrote to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer urging further progress on the current backlog of nearly 300 military promotions.

For the past six months, the number of promotions due for a “batch” confirmation has increased substantially due to a hold placed on the process by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

“ROA does not challenge the legitimacy of longstanding U.S. Senate parliamentary procedures. Nor do we see much use in continued pressure on the senator whose hold has delayed the confirmation thus far,” wrote Phillips. “ROA is focused on arriving at a solution.”

The solution? ROA is urging the Senate to consider the remaining nominees one by one.

Such action was just taken to confirm the nominations of U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Randy A. George as U.S. Army chief of staff, and Gen. Eric M. Smith as the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant.

“As important as filling these high-level positions is to the cause of military readiness, ROA believes it is just as important to bring the remaining nominations to the floor, if necessary one by one, for consideration by procedure,” wrote Phillips. “At stake is our military readiness. This will also reassure young officers that their nation values their service and supports their military careers.”

While it remains unclear whether Sen. Tuberville will lift his hold permitting the batch consideration of the hundreds of nominees, there is a way forward to keeping the confirmation process moving. ROA is calling on the Senate Majority Leader to take it.

Read ROA’s letter to Senate Majority Leader Schumer here.