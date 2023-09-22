Recent Remake Release of Music Icon Frank Greenfield’s Hit Song “EITM (Feat. LISO)” Has Fans Tuning in and Turning it Up
EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Deville Greenfield & LISO Release “EITM Remake (feat. LISO),” a reboot of Greenfield’s original “Early In The Morning” hit song that was originally produced by Greenfield, a 3-time award-winning music icon who was also the lead guitar player for The Gap Band and currently The Family of Funk. This dance track remake also features rap interludes by LISO (Thuliso Dingwall) from HBO’s “The Wire.”
Fans are raving about this latest drop that’s quickly making waves on all streaming platforms, radio, and music blogs.
Tune in to see what the hype is about and what’s next.
KING OF FUNK
The Family of Funk (FOF) and Iconic Guitarist/Producer Frank Greenfield was the Creative Producer for “The DentMakers,” and Conjunction Entertainment, whose career launched with the release of Timbalands’ “Shock Value,” which went six times Platinum and reached #3 on Billboard R&B. From there, Grammy nominations for “Tri-ni-tee 5:7” and a GMA/DOVE Award for Best Urban Greenfield scored two Recorded Song of the Year for “Listen,” that peaked #9 on Billboard Gospel.
Greenfield continued to collaborate with top-charting albums and top Pop R&B artists such as:
Beyonce * Usher * Kelly Rowland * Timbaland * Mindless Behavior * Keri Hilson * The Pussycat Dolls * Celine Dion * Demi Lovato * Onyx
His impressive list of credits quickly caught the attention of Universal Music Group who signed Greenfield, also landing a publishing deal with Missing Link Music. To date, continues to not only work with the industry’s most notable talent, but also on highly successful television and film projects, some of which include:
The Primetime Emmy Awards * Dateline NBC * Our Big Wedding * Drillbit Taylor * Secret Life of an American Teenager * The Good Wife * Shameless * New Girl * Lincoln Heights * Night Rider * Entourage * Community * Bad Girls Club * Ben and Kate and The Reluctant Fundamentalist
In fact, he recently wrote the theme song for the hit television series, Brooklyn 99 that earned Beyond his musical gift, Greenfield also has written music for a wide-range of music artists and genres, such as:
Samantha Mumba * Kelly Rowland and Michele Williams of Destiny’s Child * Rihanna * Usher * Beyonce * Toni Braxton * Onyx
Greenfield previously worked on music for Mindless Behavior and Leona Lewis, as well as recording and preparing to tour with several new artists. Overall, having received Gold and Platinum Records for his work with Interscope, Blackground, Universal Music, and Musicworld, and most recently the recipient of The Las Vegas Film Awards “Best Music Video” for FOF’s latest hit song “Early in the Morning,” there’s certainly no slowing Greenfield down.
TRIPLE-THREAT LISO
“LISO” is the stage name of singer, songwriter, and Actor (HBO The Wire “Kenard”) Thuliso Dingwall. He got recognition after posting many of his songs on YouTube under the username LISO and winning the “Music For Water” song contest in 2020. Inspired by legendary Michael Jackson to become a singer, he was later influenced by R&B stars like The Weekend, Chris Brown, Justin Timberlake, and Neo. He started his career as an actor on the popular HBO series “The Wire” playing “Kennard.”
LISO will be releasing his first single in the summer of 2023. LISO is currently working with vocal coach/producer and worship leader Teresa “Tess” Escoto. He is currently in the studio with DC Rappers TRU and Shooda on a few projects which will also be released in fall 2022. His next release will be a collaboration with Shooda, it will be the second time they have teamed up. Last year they released “Hate The Game” an underground track that hit big in the club of Washington, DC.
His new release “Hold my breath” released on the New Vintage label with distribution through Sony/Orchard. LISO will also be featured on The Family Of Funk's remake of a classic song from legendary The Gap band “Early In The Morning.” The Family Of Funk band’s leader Frank Greenfield is a multi-award winning Producer, Singer/songwriter, and former lead guitarist for The Gap Band.
TUNE IN - STREAMING PLATFORMS
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3J7YEtvGrooprpxHHqFVKu
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCXZPWQ6/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3LCJQ5ESSQCJR&keywords=early+in+the+morning+-+the+family+of+funk&marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&qid=1694121123&s=music&sprefix=early+in+the+morning+-+the+family+of+funk%2Cpopular%2C246&sr=1-2&trackAsin=B0CCXZPWQ6
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/search/the%20family%20of%20funk
Anghami: https://play.anghami.com/home
Boomplay: https://www.boomplay.com/search/default/the%20family%20of%20funk
Tencent: https://music.163.com/#/search/m/?s=the%20family%20of%20funk
Instagram: https://about.instagram.com/blog/announcements/introducing-music-for-instagram-stories
Apple: https://www.apple.com/apple-music/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/en/; https://music.tiktok.com/au/
Resso: https://www.resso.com/in
YouTube: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mpnc71pFoIY6FkF1fWGgr9UuVMcOAlAvA
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCXZHMFK/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3OLBN2D19PF9K&keywords=THE+FAMILY+OF+FUNK+EITM&qid=1695048770&s=dmusic&sprefix=the+family+of+funk+eitm%2Cdigital-music%2C185&sr=1-2
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/the-family-of-funk/ARbzf654wJb43v6
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/469322175
Tidal: https://listen.tidal.com/search?q=THE%20FAMILY%20OF%20FUNK
iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/
ClaroMusica: https://www.claromusica.com/landing
Saavn: https://www.jiosaavn.com/search/song/THE%20FAMILY%20OF%20FUNK
KkBox: https://www.kkbox.com/sg/sc/info/
Boomplay: https://www.boomplay.com/search/default/THE%20FAMILY%20OF%20FUNK
Tencent: https://www.tencent.com/en-us/
YQQ: https://y.qq.com/
Pretzel: https://www.pretzel.rocks/
iTunes: https://www.apple.com/itunes/
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/
TouchTunes: https://theoctavegroup.com/
AudioMack: https://audiomack.com/
YandexMusic: https://music.yandex.com/home
Joox: https://www.joox.com/
Kuack Media: https://www.kuackmedia.com/home
FIND OUT MORE
• Websites: https://familyoffunk.bandzoogle.com/home
• Press Kit: https://www.powerpresskits.com/PPKs/indexC.aspx?PPK=11466
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefamilyoffunk/; https://www.thefamilyoffunk.net; https://www.instagram.com/greenfieldfrank/; https://www.instagram.com/waymonsworld/
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/funkiyaya
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frank.greenfield.3;
• https://www.facebook.com/waymon.starks; https://www.facebook.com/mariamia.dunn
• IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5797470/
• SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/frank-greenfield
