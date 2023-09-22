A Joyful Life Filled with Music: Gary Patrick Releases Sixth Album Today

Gary Patrick

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Texas singer, songwriter and surfer Gary Patrick has always been someone who brings a smile and enthusiasm to his performances. These days, he’s smiling a lot more because he’s sure that he just released the best project of his career. “I appreciate and stand by all of my previous work. However, this collection has got to be the most cohesive group of songs that I’ve ever put together.”

Born and raised in East Texas, after high school, Gary relocated to Orange County, California with his mom and dad. The new location provided him with an environment to further cultivate his musical talents, while also taking on a love for the ocean. Patrick’s musical journey eventually brought him back home, where he’s continued on with his love for music.

His new album is called “High to Ride” and incorporates an element of his love for the coastal lifestyle. He’s already released the titled track to radio and digital platforms. Last week "High to Ride" made it #11 on the top most downloaded songs for Nashville CDX. Patrick says, “The song is about finding something in life to inspire you, a reason to get out of bed each day and go make things happen in the world.”

He’s also released “Nobody Else But You”, which is about a man relishing the freedom of single life with friends, until he crosses paths with that extraordinary individual who captures his heart. Patrick explains, "Many of us can relate to this one; that certain time where you weren't expecting to meet someone."

Patrick has co-written six of the songs on the new project with Ken Orsow, someone he’s now collaborated with on four albums. It was recorded at Mauldin Studios and produced by studio owner, Chad Mauldin. “I have a great team. Ken is incredible and this has been my fourth album that Chad has put together. He has everything in his studio that I could want for making a record," Patrick says. "Both Mauldin and Ken bring out the best in what I’m trying to accomplish with my music.”

Other songs on the album are mostly mid to up tempo, and the collection also includes a cover called “Missing You”, a song by John Waite. Other tracks included are “Rivers and Creeks”, “Waiting that Long”, “What Else Can Go Right?” and “Leave Me Lonely”

There were a lot of elements that went into the production of the album. "All of the basic tracks were done in one day, such as bass and drums. The electric guitar was done in two sessions. We had a real organ player, Matthew Mackelvie, who recorded for us. Milo Deering, who is one of the most famous Texas musicians, did pedal steel guitars and a wide range of instruments for us."

Gary Patrick knows there is something in the album that everyone can appreciate. He explains, “This is a great blend of all of the genres that I've ever loved in my life. Think of it as a 23-minute motion picture and each song has a very vivid story within the whole album.”

For more Information, visit garypatrick.love