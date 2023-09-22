Simple or SEO-Savvy: The Pros and Cons of Google Sites

Google offers multiple free tools for users to create and build their own websites. Although Google emphasizes SEO for improving a site's rankings, it offers very few options for optimizing Google Sites. As a business grows, it may require more robust SEO solutions than Google Sites can provide.

Google Sites offer a quick fix for businesses that lack an online presence, but Actual SEO Media, Inc. describes why these should be considered "starter homes."

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the dynamic landscape of the digital marketplace, where every click and keyword can determine a business's online fate, choosing a website platform becomes akin to selecting the ideal foundation for a skyscraper. It's a decision that not only dictates how high one can climb but also how firmly one can stand amidst fierce competition.

Enter Google Sites, an intriguing contender in the relentlessly expanding world of website-building platforms.

By looking over the pros and cons of Google Sites, particularly regarding its SEO capabilities (or lack thereof), a business owner can decide whether the platform is the golden ticket they've been looking for or a glass slipper that doesn't quite fit. Actual SEO Media, Inc. navigates the peaks and pitfalls of this service to enlighten those on the search for a simple hosting solution.

A Simple Solution for Website Design

For those unfamiliar with the platform, Google Sites is a hosting solution found within the Google Workspace toolkit that allows the creation of websites. Even individuals without a great deal of technical knowledge can utilize it thanks to its intuitive interface. Google Sites is a compelling choice for entrepreneurs and small business owners wishing to establish an online presence without the complexity and expense of custom website development because it offers a selection of pre-designed templates that enable quick and easy website setup.

A business website serves a purpose beyond that of an online brochure—it establishes connections with the intended audience, presents products and services, and contributes to revenue generation. The selection of a platform can significantly influence the performance of the website and the attainment of business objectives. When starting a new website project or thinking about switching platforms, it's important to know what the pros and cons of Google Sites are.

Pros of Using Google Sites for a Business Website

When considering Google Sites for a business website, there are several advantages worth noting:

- Ease of Use: Google Sites boasts a user-friendly interface accessible to individuals with various levels of technical expertise, making it accessible for website creation.

- Pre-designed Templates: The platform makes website creation easier by providing a range of customizable templates that can be tailored to a brand's requirements.

- Free Hosting and Domain Options: Google Sites provides free hosting and domain options, which is particularly advantageous for startups and small businesses seeking an online presence without incurring initial hosting fees.

- No Additional Expenses: Google Sites includes essential features at no extra cost, eliminating the need for additional expenses related to website functionalities.

- Seamless Integration: Google Sites integrates smoothly with other Google Workspace tools, streamlining collaboration and sharing among team members.

- Adapts to Various Screen Sizes: Google Sites automatically adjusts to different screen sizes and devices, ensuring optimal website performance on various platforms.

- Enhanced Mobile User Experience: With the growing use of mobile devices for internet browsing, Google Sites' mobile responsiveness reaches and engages a broader audience effectively.

The Cons of Hosting with Google Sites

While Google Sites has its advantages, it's important to be aware of its limitations as well. For example, Google Sites suffer from limited customization options. The platform provides pre-designed templates, which can be limiting for those seeking complete creative control over the look and feel of their website. There are also limited branding options, so businesses that rely heavily on specific branding elements may find it challenging to fully represent their identity within the platform's templates.

A major chokepoint of Google Sites is its numerous SEO limitations. Users have limited control over elements crucial for proper SEO, such as meta tags and headers. There is also limited control over URL structure (unless a custom domain is purchased from another source). The platform provides minimal flexibility when it comes to URL structure, which can impact how search engines index and rank the website. Senior Search Analyst John Mueller notes that Google Sites frequently have trouble getting indexed properly due to the different URLs that users see depending on whether they're logged in or not.

For businesses looking to create an advanced e-commerce website with extensive features, Google Sites may fall short. It lacks the robust e-commerce capabilities found in dedicated platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce. In fact, Google Sites offers far fewer options for integrating third-party tools and services compared to other website platforms. This can limit the ability to add specialized functionalities to the site.

Overcoming SEO Sticking Points

Business owners who still want to use the Google Sites platform can still use proven SEO techniques to a reasonable extent to improve SERP rankings.

To start, site owners should focus on the importance of researching keywords and crafting content that aligns with the target audience's needs and interests. This ensures the website remains relevant in search engine results. Producing high-quality, engaging content that captivates the audience is key. Valuable content can encourage longer engagement and improve search engine rankings.

Another important aspect is ensuring responsive design for mobile users. It is crucial to guarantee that the website maintains a responsive design, adjusting seamlessly to various screen sizes to enhance the user experience on mobile devices. Additionally, content should be crafted to cater to mobile users, optimizing readability and accessibility on smaller screens. This approach aids in retaining mobile visitors and improving SEO rankings.

Finally, external SEO efforts can provide a much-needed boost to businesses hosted on Google Sites. Exploring these strategies, such as acquiring quality backlinks and engaging in guest posting on reputable websites, can improve the website's authority and visibility in search engine results. Social media platforms shouldn't be underestimated, either; they should be utilized to promote the website's content and engage with the audience. Social signals can indirectly impact SEO by driving traffic and increasing brand visibility.

Deciding Whether Google Sites Fits the Bill

Despite the limitations of the Google Sites platform in terms of SEO optimization, various strategies can be implemented to enhance a website's performance in search engine rankings. In the end, it's ultimately up to a business owner to decide whether it's worth it to utilize a CMS like Google Sites for its simplicity and ease of use despite the loss of crucial SEO tools and features.

That being said, Google Sites is a great way to jumpstart a business's online marketing methods if someone is starting entirely from scratch. It offers just enough flexibility to create simple, informative pages that offer the information a potential customer is looking for. However, as the business grows and gains more traffic, clients, and capital, owners will likely look for more customizable solutions for their online presence.

Marketing agencies like Actual SEO Media, Inc. offer more robust web design solutions via different content management systems, allowing business owners to take advantage of the vast amount of plugins, apps, and other addons available on the market. While Google Sites may not be a permanent marketing solution, it could be the stepping stone a business needs to get its foot in the door before moving on to more complex, powerful platforms that better suit its needs.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. Regardless of a user's choice of host, Actual SEO Media, Inc. can work within any platform limitations to deliver quality results. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.