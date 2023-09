Automotive Drive Shaft Market Eyes Revenue of More Than US$ 21 Billion by 2027, as per TMR's Findings

Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Demand for Lightweight and Energy-efficient Vehicles to Augment Market Growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global โ€œ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€ size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2 Percent during the forecast period, reaching US$ 21 Billion by 2027.Due to the cutthroat competition across the global automotive sector, market players are increasingly focusing on rolling out energy-efficient vehicles that are adhere to the guidelines laid down to increase their share in the current market landscape. Due to increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and environment protection over the past decade, automotive manufacturers are exploring the possibilities of using automotive drive shafts made from alternative materials than steel to attain these objectives. As the demand for electric vehicles rises, the driveshaft manufacturers are updating their product lineup to supply the best products to the OEMs to gain market share. This has caused vehicle manufacturers to concentrate all of their efforts on developing the most efficient electric vehicles. Even though green vehicle programs have increased truck sales globally, numerous emerging countries, including India, have not yet started producing electric trucks. The developing nations of the Asia-Pacific and African continents are increasingly dependent on IC engines. Even in markets for well-established electric trucks, such as those in North America and Europe, the demand for vehicles with IC engines has remained consistent.๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐œ๐จ-๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌThe growing interest of the manufacturer in creating lightweight drive shafts is a result of the rise in consumer demand for green products brought on by environmental concerns. These shafts comply with the stringent requirements established by specialists in worldwide discharge control while meeting the demand for ecologically friendly cars. The growing interest of the manufacturer in creating lightweight drive shafts is a result of the rise in consumer demand for green products brought on by environmental concerns. These shafts comply with the stringent requirements established by specialists in worldwide discharge control while meeting the demand for ecologically friendly cars. The rising demand for ecologically friendly drive shafts will lead to market growth over the forecast period. โ€ข In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global automotive drive shaft market in 2018, owing to high production of vehicles and a rise in the demand for premium and luxury vehicles among developing countries of the region. The global automotive drive shaft market is directly influenced by vehicle production and sales.โ€ข Availability of major component manufacturers and presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region are key factors attributed to the notable share held by Asia Pacific of the global automotive drive shaft marketโ€ข Consistent demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles globally is a prominent factor propelling the global automotive drive shaft market๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐'๐ก๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žKey players operating in the global automotive drive shaft market includeโ€ข Advanced Composite Products & Technology Inc.โ€ข American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.โ€ข Bailey Morris Limitedโ€ข D & F PROPSHAFTSโ€ข Dana Limitedโ€ข GKN Plc.โ€ข HYUNDAI WIA CORP.โ€ข IFA Groupโ€ข JTEKT Corporationโ€ข Neapcoโ€ข Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.โ€ข Wilson Drive Shaft๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐'๐ก๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€" ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งBy Drive Shaft Typeโ€ข Single Pieceโ€ข Multi-pieceBy Drive Typeโ€ข Front Wheel Driveโ€ข Rear Wheel Driveโ€ข OthersBy Drive Systemโ€ข Two Wheel Driveโ€ข Four Wheel DriveBy Materialโ€ข Aluminumโ€ข Steelโ€ข Carbon FiberBy Vehicleโ€ข Passenger Vehicleโ€ข Commercial Vehicleโ€ข Electric Vehicle๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:(1) What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Automotive Drive Shafts industry?(2) Who are the leading players functioning in the Global Automotive Drive Shafts marketplace?(3) What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the Global Automotive Drive Shafts industry?(4) What is the competitive situation in the Global Automotive Drive Shafts market?(5) What are the emerging trends that may influence the Global Automotive Drive Shafts market growth?(6) Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?(7) Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the Global Automotive Drive Shafts industry?(8) Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก- Fuel Cell Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2031 Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicle Demand is Projected to Increase at a 15.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2031