Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market Set to Surpass USD 1.2 Billion by 2030 | TMR Study
Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market
PET scanners market is driven by increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseasesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2030.
Positron emission tomography (PET) is an imaging technique that is used to examine diseases and metabolic activities of tissues and organs inside the body with the use of radiotracer that is administered intravenously. In this technique, scan uses a special dye that has a radioactive tracer, and is administered as an intravenous injection labelled with oxygen15, nitrogen13 and fluorine18. These tracers are injected in the peripheral vein that move through blood circulation and helps to identify the blocked areas of peripheral veins precisely. Generally, this scan takes around 40 minutes to complete and it also measures the rate of glucose in the body. Moreover, this scan is a painless procedure. PET procedures provides information about the organs and tissues, shape, size and the position. PET is widely used by oncologists for diagnoses of various types of cancer and cardiologists, in order to diagnose cardiovascular diseases. Clinical use of PET is that it can distinguish between the non-malignant tumors and malignant tumors. PET is also used to map brain function and diagnosis of condition of diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.
𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘆 (𝗣𝗘𝗧) 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁
Comprehensive, reliable data resulting from meticulous primary and secondary research.
Industry growth in regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market CAGR during the forecast period.
In-depth understanding of factors influencing Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market growth from 2020-2030.
Insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behavior.
Detailed vendor competitive landscape information.
Challenges faced by Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market vendors.
𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀
Market size from 2020-2030
Expected market growth until 2030
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘆 (𝗣𝗘𝗧) 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Others
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁
Partial Ring PET Scanner
Full Ring PET Scanner
𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Other End Users
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀
This report elucidates global growth, challenges, and prospects, informed by past data reviewed by industry experts. It covers the sales and revenue period from 2020 to 2030. The APAC region significant growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as population growth, increasing disposable income, and a favorable economic climate.
𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘆 (𝗣𝗘𝗧) 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
GE Healthcare
Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd
ONCOVISION
MiE GmbH
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Research Report
Section 1: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Industry Overview
Section 2: Global Economic Impact on Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Industry
Section 3: Global Market Competition by Industry Producers
Section 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions
Section 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically
Section 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type
Section 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application
Section 8: Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Pricing Analysis
Section 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Section 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Section 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Section 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Section 13: Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Forecast
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
