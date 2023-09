Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market Expected to Reach USD 9,758.91 Million by 2027 | TMR Study

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market

Market is driven by increase in the geriatric population living with various chronic or acute orthopedic conditions

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market was worth USD 5,492.5 Million in 2018; it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027 and reach USD 9,758.91 Million by 2027.Orthopedic braces are medical devices used to treat musculoskeletal problems. They are used to support, stabilize, and protect specific body components (especially the muscles, joints, and bones) as they recover from trauma or injury. Orthopedic braces are medical devices used to treat musculoskeletal problems. They are used to support, stabilize, and protect specific body components (especially the muscles, joints, and bones) as they recover from trauma or injury. During the course of the patient's recuperation and rehabilitation, certain medical gadgets are frequently prescribed for them to wear.

Orthopedic Braces & Support Casting & Splints Market Coverage & Overview:

Orthopedic braces, support casting, and splints are used in the healthcare industry to support and protect broken bones and injured joints. Additionally, the injured limb can be immobilized using a variety of medical tools, which likewise stop the bone's motion to allow for a full recovery. Additionally, wearable medical equipment can correct posture, give muscular support, and shield a range of bodily parts, including bones, muscles, and joints, from injury. To clear up any confusion, doctors who specialize in orthopedics and orthotics are the ones who advise patients who have experienced severe bone and joint damage to use the gadget. Additionally, wearable medical equipment can correct posture, give muscular support, and shield a range of bodily parts, including bones, muscles, and joints, from injury. To clear up any confusion, doctors who specialize in orthopedics and orthotics are the ones who advise patients who have experienced severe bone and joint damage to use the gadget.

Market Trends & Drivers

Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders - A Key Propeller of Orthopedic Braces, Casting and Splints Market
Rising Incidents of Sports Injuries Stirs Demand for Orthopedic Braces
Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for & Support, Casting and Splints
Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives the Orthopedic Braces Market
Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Find Increasing Demand in Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Orthopedic Braces Find Increasing Usage in Spinal Fusion
Epidemic Proportion of Obesity Fuels the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Greater Affordability of the Orthopedic Braces to Spur Market Expansion
Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces Witness Increased Popularity
Limited Availability of Curated Orthopedic Braces and Support - A Concern Prominent players operating in the global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints market are

3M
Ossur Corporation
BSN Medical GmbH
DeRoyal Industries, Inc
DJO Global
Orfit Industries n.v.
Spencer Italia S.r.l
Prime Medical, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Other Prominent Players

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market โ€" Segmentation

Type

Casting Supplies & Equipment Market Endoscopy Devices
Plaster Casts
Casting Tapes
Cast Cutters
Casting Tools and Accessories

Splinting Supplies & Equipment Market
Fiberglass Splints
Plaster Splints
Other Splints
Splinting Tools and Accessories

Orthopedic Braces and Supports
Upper Extremity Braces and Support
Shoulder Braces and Support
Neck Braces and Support
Elbow Braces and Support
Wrist Braces and Support
Spinal Braces and Support
Low Extremity Braces and Support
Knee Braces and Support
Ankle Braces and Support
Hip Braces and Support

Distribution Channel

Orthopedic Clinics
Hospitals
Over-the-Counter (OTC)
E-Commerce