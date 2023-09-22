Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market Expected to Reach USD 9,758.91 Million by 2027 | TMR Study
Market is driven by increase in the geriatric population living with various chronic or acute orthopedic conditionsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting & Splints Market was worth USD 5,492.5 Million in 2018; it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027 and reach USD 9,758.91 Million by 2027.
Orthopedic braces are medical devices used to treat musculoskeletal problems. They are used to support, stabilize, and protect specific body components (especially the muscles, joints, and bones) as they recover from trauma or injury. During the course of the patient's recuperation and rehabilitation, certain medical gadgets are frequently prescribed for them to wear.
𝗢𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 & 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗦𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 & 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:
Orthopedic braces, support casting, and splints are used in the healthcare industry to support and protect broken bones and injured joints. Additionally, the injured limb can be immobilized using a variety of medical tools, which likewise stop the bone's motion to allow for a full recovery. Additionally, wearable medical equipment can correct posture, give muscular support, and shield a range of bodily parts, including bones, muscles, and joints, from injury. To clear up any confusion, doctors who specialize in orthopedics and orthotics are the ones who advise patients who have experienced severe bone and joint damage to use the gadget. Additionally, those who have.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2019-2027), considering 2018 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global orthopedic braces & support, casting & splints market
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 & 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀
Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders - A Key Propeller of Orthopedic Braces, Casting and Splints Market
Rising Incidents of Sports Injuries Stirs Demand for Orthopedic Braces
Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for & Support, Casting and Splints
Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives the Orthopedic Braces Market
Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Find Increasing Demand in Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Orthopedic Braces Find Increasing Usage in Spinal Fusion
Epidemic Proportion of Obesity Fuels the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Greater Affordability of the Orthopedic Braces to Spur Market Expansion
Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces Witness Increased Popularity
Limited Availability of Curated Orthopedic Braces and Support - A Concern
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 & 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗦𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲
3M
Ossur Corporate
BSN Medical GmbH
DeRoyal Industries, Inc
DJO Global
Orfit Industries n.v.
Spencer Italia S.r.l
Prime Medical, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 & 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗦𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
Casting Supplies & Equipment Market Endoscopy Devices
Plaster Casts
Casting Tapes
Cast Cutters
Casting Tools and Accessories
Splinting Supplies & Equipment Market
Fiberglass Splints
Plaster Splints
Other Splints
Splinting Tools and Accessories
Orthopedic Braces and Supports
Upper Extremity Braces and Support
Shoulder Braces and Support
Neck Braces and Support
Elbow Braces and Support
Wrist Braces and Support
Spinal Braces and Support
Low Extremity Braces and Support
Knee Braces and Support
Ankle Braces and Support
Hip Braces and Support
𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹
Orthopedic Clinics
Hospitals
Over-the-Counter (OTC)
E-Commerce
