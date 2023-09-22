Back to School Sales for 2023 Are Live at Creative Biostructure
With the arrival of new semester comes Creative Biostructure’s back-to-school promotion.SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the arrival of new semester comes Creative Biostructure’s back-to-school promotion which was launched with the goal to express gratitude to its valued customers and help smoothen the way of their novel projects. Customers can get up to 20% off for all products and services on Creative Biostructure.
Creative Biostructure is a biotechnology company specialized in providing cost-effective contract services to both academia and biotech/pharmaceutical industries in the field of structural biology and membrane protein technologies. Supported by a team of experienced professionals, Creative Biostructure is dedicated to helping solve the structure of many challenging proteins including: ion channels, transporters, GPCRs, enzymes and viral targets through X-ray crystallography, cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM), NMR spectroscopy, etc.
“As we warmly welcome the back-to-school season, here’s something that will make your scientific exploration even more exciting. We started our promotion earlier this month and received popularity among scientists, researchers, and institutes across the globe. Since the end day of this promotion is coming, we hope you all seize this opportunity to get prepared for the necessary laboratory supplies for your crucial experiments.” Said Joanna, the chief marketing staff at Creative Biostructure.
According to Joanna, customers can utilize this special offer to buy their popular products including: protein crystallization kits, protein crystallization tools, research grade liposomes, liposomes for cosmetics, liposomes for food, lipids, lipid nanoparticles, off-the-shelf VLP products, exosome kits, exosomes isolated form cancer cell lines/stem cell lines/immune-related cells, membrane scaffold proteins, etc., and services, like x-ray crystallography services, cryo-electron microscopy services, NMR spectroscopy services, exosome isolation services, exosome characterization services, custom membrane production, and more.
This promotion can also be applied to Creative Biostructure’s sub-brands, covering Creative Biostructure iEM Platform, Creative Biostructure Drug Discovery, and Creative Biostructure Coronavirus.
Remember, this promotion will end on September 30, 2023. Don’t miss the chance to save. And Creative Biostructure reserves the right of final explanation and revision for the offer at any time.
Please visit https://www.creative-biostructure.com/back-to-school-promotion-2023.html to learn more about this back-to-school promotion and explore opportunities for cooperation with Creative Biostructure.
Joanna Bowie
Creative Biostructure
email us here