Italian American One Voice Coalition Reports Another Success – Columbus Day Preserved in Apopka, Florida

Christopher Columbus - The Great Explorer

IAOVC Reports Success in Preserving Columbus Day in Apopka, FL

IAOVC Logo

Italian American One Voice Coalition Defends Columbus and Italian American Civil Rights Across the USA

Map location of Apopka, FL

IAOVC Thanks Apopka City Council for preserving Columbus Day

IAOVC thanks the Apopka City Council!

NORTHVALE, NJ, US, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northvale, NJ - The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, was recently advised that the Apopka, Florida City Council would be considering a vote to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

IAOVC launched an effort and immediately began contacting Apopka elected officials. IAOVC President, Andre’ DiMino contacted each of the City Council members explaining the importance of Columbus as an iconic symbol to Italian Americans as well as facts debunking the false narrative about Columbus. City Commissioner Alexander Smith of Seat 1 of Apopka City Council took the time to communicate with IAOVC about the issue.

After Wednesday night’s Apopka City Council meeting where the vote was taken, IAOVC was pleased to receive the following message from Commissioner Smith, “Yes, the issue was resolved. We are leaving Columbus Day as is. We are adding Indigenous Peoples Day to the City calendar for August 9 of each year.”

IAOVC sincerely thanks the Apopka City Council, and especially City Commissioner Alexander Smith, for preserving Columbus Day!

“We are extremely pleased that the Apopka City Council responded favorably to our plea to preserve Columbus Day for Italian Americans, and actually for all Americans,” commented DiMino. “We thank each of the elected officials who voted for Columbus Day and especially Commissioner Smith for his kind cooperation.”

The Italian American One Voice Coalition is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American civil rights, heritage and culture. In its over 30-year history IAOVC has fought back and has defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate and make a tax-deductible donation.

IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.

IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations, where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Digest at no charge, email your request to info@iaovc.org or fill out the form on iaovc.org.

Andre DiMino
ADM Tronics
+1 201-767-6040
andre@admtronics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Italian American One Voice Coalition Reports Another Success – Columbus Day Preserved in Apopka, Florida

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Andre DiMino
ADM Tronics
+1 201-767-6040 andre@admtronics.com
Company/Organization
Italian Amrican One Voice Coalition
246B Livingston Street, Suite 200
Northvale, New Jersey, 07647
United States
+1 844-862-8623
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Italian American One Voice Coalition’s ("IAOVC") stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The IAOVC is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. IAOVC’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to educate and fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

More From This Author
Italian American One Voice Coalition Reports Another Success – Columbus Day Preserved in Apopka, Florida
Italian American One Voice Coalition Secures Apology for Negative Stereotype of Italian American Women
Federal Judge Declares IAOVC Has Standing to Sue in West Orange Lawsuit Over Columbus Monument
View All Stories From This Author