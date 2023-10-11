Open Letter to Members of Parliament of Canada & India from Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder TeamBest Global
It is hoped that Canada and India can reduce their rhetoric and actions and avoid making any rash and irreversible decisions against each other.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been widely known, that the Prime Ministers of Canada and India have had a frosty relationship for several years. In February 2018, Dr. Suthanthiran was in India with the Trade Mission of Canada led by Canadian PM, Honorable Justin Trudeau. This trade mission included trips to Mumbai and New Delhi, where PM Trudeau brought his entire family, including his wife and children, to showcase the diverse and multicultural society of India.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
While there were no official meetings scheduled between the PMs, PM Modi hosted a reception for PM Trudeau and his family. He warmly greeted the entire family.
Canada and India have too much in common—both are democratic, multi-ethnic, cultural, and linguistic societies—not to have a friendly, cordial, and mutually beneficial relationship. Additionally, both are Commonwealth countries. However, like most relationships between any two countries, there are bound to be differences of opinion from time to time.
Suthanthiran first arrived in Canada on September 7, 1969, as a graduate student from India. A month ago, he visited Canada again, marking 54 years since his first trip. Over the last 20 years, he has invested over 100 Million USD in Canada and currently employs almost 200 people in one of the largest and most sophisticated high-tech medical technology companies in Canada. The company has a global reputation for excellence.
In 1970, when the late PM Hon. Pierre Elliott Trudeau was leading Canada, the country was facing the challenges of Quebec separatists. The Canadian military patrolled the streets of Ottawa as the Labor Minister was kidnapped and murdered. Neither Canada nor India want to be divided into multiple small countries or see separatist activities that lead to violence—none of which is welcome in any country.
India expresses concerns over separatist activities in Canada or other countries that destabilize, just as Canada does on Indian soil.
Violence leads to more violence as the world has witnessed in Canada and India over the last few decades. While recent events have served to only disturb and weaken an already fragile Canada-India relationship, would it make sense to penalize the people or businesses of either country for the actions of a few, as they have no involvement in the recent events?
As an Indo-American who has made significant investments in Canada, received a postgraduate degree in Canada, established several endowments for scholarships, and donated a substantial amount of funds to Carleton University in Ottawa, Suthanthiran is reaching out to the Members of Parliament of both countries, urging them to consider the best interests of the people and businesses of both Canada and India before making any statements or taking any actions that could be harmful to citizens of either country.
It is hoped that Canada and India can reduce their rhetoric and actions and avoid making any rash and irreversible decisions against each other.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about the Best Cure Foundation and the Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: http://www.bestcure.md and http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf
For more information about ISTRO, please visit http://www.istro.net. For more information about ISRI, please visit http://www.isri.ca. For more information about ISRMMI, please visit http://www.isrmmi.org. For more information about ISUSI, please visit http://www.isusi.org.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here