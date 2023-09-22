Recycled Textiles Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Study Reveal for the forecast to 2032

Recycled Textiles Market Research

The recycled textiles industry, also known as the textile recycling industry, focuses on the collection, processing, and repurposing of used textiles.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The recycled textiles industry, also known as the textile recycling industry, focuses on the collection, processing, and repurposing of used textiles and clothing items to extend their lifespan and reduce waste. This industry plays a crucial role in addressing environmental concerns related to the fashion and textile industry, which is notorious for its significant environmental impact.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global recycled textiles market was pegged at $5.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $7.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: The process begins with the collection of used textiles, which can include clothing, linens, upholstery, and more. These textiles are sourced from various channels, such as donations, thrift stores, recycling centers, and even textile waste generated during manufacturing.

𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠: After collection, the textiles are sorted and graded based on their condition and type of material. Sorting ensures that items are appropriately processed, whether they are suitable for resale, upcycling, or recycling.

Reduced CO2 emissions and water & energy consumption and rise in awareness amongst consumers and manufacturers fuel the growth of the global recycled textiles market. On the other hand, high processing cost and lower quality of recycled textile impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements in recycling process are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞:Textiles in good condition may be cleaned, repaired, and resold as secondhand clothing through thrift stores or online marketplaces. This is often considered a sustainable option because it extends the life of the textiles.

𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Some textiles that are not suitable for resale in their original form are creatively upcycled or repurposed into new products. This can include turning old jeans into bags, making quilts from discarded clothing, or crafting accessories from scrap fabric.

The retail segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠: Textiles that can no longer be used for their original purpose are often recycled. The recycling process involves breaking down textiles into fibers, which can be used to create new textile products, insulation, stuffing for pillows and mattresses, and more.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: The recycled textiles industry helps reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry. It conserves resources, such as water and energy, that would otherwise be used in the production of new textiles. Additionally, it diverts textiles from landfills, where they would contribute to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global recycled textiles market. Simultaneously, the market across North America would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the market across North America and Europe.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: Despite its benefits, the recycled textiles industry faces challenges related to the quality and quantity of textile waste collected, as well as the need for improved recycling technologies. Moreover, consumer awareness and participation in textile recycling initiatives can vary significantly.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Many fashion brands and retailers are increasingly incorporating recycled textiles into their products as part of their sustainability initiatives. This trend promotes the use of recycled materials in the fashion industry and encourages consumers to make more environmentally conscious choices.

The global recycled textiles market is analyzed across type, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the recycled polyester segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the recycled nylon segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been growing interest and investment in the recycled textiles industry as sustainability concerns gain prominence. This industry is seen as a crucial component of the circular economy, which aims to minimize waste and make more efficient use of resources in the production and consumption of goods.

The key market players analyzed in the global recycled textiles market report include Chindi, Kishco Group, Leigh Fibers Inc., Anandi Enterprises, Khaloom, Usha Yarns Ltd., Hyosung TNC Co. Ltd., Martex Fiber, Otto Garne, and Renewcell AB.

