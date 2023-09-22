Affordable Housing Market Growth Outlook, Innovations and Future Prospects & Market to Reach USD 84.7 Billion by 2031

Global affordable housing market size was valued at $52.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $84.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Affordable Housing Market," The affordable housing market size was valued at $52.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $84.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Affordable housing is defined as housing that is sufficiently adequate in terms of standard and location for lower or middle income households and does not cost so much that a household is unlikely to be able to meet other basic necessities on a long-term basis.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀

Affordable housing are referred to housing units that are affordable by that section of society whose income is below the median household income. The market for affordable housing is driven by a growing middle class and increasing workforce. This has led to a significant increase in migrant movements, especially in Tier 1 cities. These immigrants move in search of employment and educational opportunities. This is expected to facilitate market expansion in the expected time frame.

Depending on providers, the public-private partnership segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By size of unit, the above 800 square feet segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Based on location, the urban segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021. And LAMEA anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Moreover, ease of mortgage financing is also expected to boost the market expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, the Indian government's initiative to provide housing for all by FY2023 is projected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. This is because the union government has extended the option to deduct additional interest costs up to Rs 1.5 lakh paid on affordable mortgages in the budget for fiscal year 2022 by one year until 31 March 2023. These government initiatives are spurring the affordable housing market growth.

The expansion of state programs for affordable housing and the cooperation of key market players presents an attractive opportunity. Growing cooperation across Europe also suggests that the affordable housing market has a bright future in the region. For example, in March 2022, the European Affordable Housing Consortium for Sustainable Housing and Social Impact launched the SHAPE-EU initiative.

Such factors increase the demand for affordable housing and provide many opportunities for market growth.The global affordable housing industry is segmented on the basis of providers, size of unit and location, and region. Based on providers, the market is divided into government, and public-private partnership. Based on size of unit, the market is divided into up to 400 square feet, 400-800 square feet, and above 800 square feet. Based on location, the market is divided into urban and rural.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

The affordable housing market share is expected to grow significantly and rapidly during the forecast period. The demand for affordable housing is driven by rapid urbanization in emerging markets, where most of the population is concentrated in countries such as Brazil, China, India and Eastern European countries. Developing countries are creating demand for affordable housing that drives the market.

Moreover, all major cities in developed countries have reached saturation point, with urban areas and economic growth either stalled or growing very slowly. For example, the U.S. residential real estate market has seen affordable home sales and declining residential real estate in major cities such as Washington, D.C. as a result of rising real estate prices and declining investment. by foreign investors. Such cases limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering growth of the affordable housing market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

The major players profiled in the affordable housing market analysis include Dominium, Jonathan rose cos, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., LDG Development, TATA Projects, The NRP Group, Pennrose, Prestige Group, Related Group, and Skanska.

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 -

The affordable housing market plays a crucial role in addressing the global housing affordability crisis. Access to safe, decent, and affordable housing is a fundamental right that should be available to all individuals and families. By understanding the significance and drivers of the affordable housing market, we can work towards finding innovative solutions and creating more inclusive communities. The provided free PDF sample serves as a valuable resource for readers interested in gaining deeper insights into the affordable housing market and contributing to the mission of providing housing for all.