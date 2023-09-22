DNA Polymerases Market is Projected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 6.2%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 647.5 Million by 2033
The United States is likely to hold the lead in the global DNA polymerase market through the assessment period.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Future Market Insights, the DNA Polymerase Market is anticipated to expand, with a total worth expected to exceed US$ 353.9 million in 2023. The demand for DNA Polymerases is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 647.5 million by 2033.
Because of its higher effectiveness in synthesizing new strands of DNA, DNA polymerase plays critical roles in diagnostic applications such as PCR assays. DNA polymerase is essential for using PCR technology in biological applications. A substantial advancement has been made in regard to processivity, particularity, fidelity, and thermostability during the last decade.
Some of the latest breakthroughs that are fast gaining traction in the industry include hot start and high-fidelity DNA polymerase technologies. Innovations in colony screening techniques, next-generation sequencing, and Sanger sequencing offer previously unattainable levels of precision in the field.
Protein-protein interactions, according to a paper in the US National Library of Medicine, are an important aspect of DNA polymerase applications and control. Structural research on DNA polymerases and their protein partners is offering important perspectives into how polymerase catalytic subunits connect with their accessory subunits, while additional protein components are proving vital in the various DNA transactions.
Key Takeaways:
Over the historical period, the worldwide market grew at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in the future decades.
The United States has emerged as a key market, accounting for more than 6% of overall demand in 2022.
Over the next several decades, the Chinese market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%.
The Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase Segment held the largest market share of 78%.
“Government initiatives to drive investment in innovation and research, as well as higher levels of healthcare spending, are projected to stimulate demand for DNA polymerase applications. Regulators including the Food and Drugs Organization (FDA) are emphasizing the implementation of molecular diagnostics technologies to drive demand, leveraging the expiration of medication patents and the creation of generic biologics with less interference in bioprocessing,” says an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape:
Promega Corporation developed a multi-year collaborative arrangement with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics in March 2022 to improve cutting-edge assay evolution for discovering medicines. FUJIFILM, one of the most prominent developers and producers of human-induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, is poised to deliver an extensive selection of specifically differentiated iPSCs Integrated with Promega biosensors and intracellular bioluminescent reporting capability as part of this partnerships.
Illumina partnered with Deerfield Management in May 2022. The corporations partnered to pick ventures with a greater likelihood of accomplishment employing genetic approaches and intrinsic experience in order to reduce R&D expenses and promote the regulation of cutting-edge treatments.
More Valuable Insights:
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global DNA Polymerases market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.
The study reveals essential insights by product type (Prokaryotic DNA polymerase, Eukaryotic DNA polymerase) and End use (molecular diagnostics companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and hospitals) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).
Key Segments Covered in the DNA Polymerase Industry Report
Product Type:
Prokaryotic DNA Polymerase
Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase
End Use:
Molecular diagnostics companies
Diagnostic laboratories
Academic and research institutes
Biopharmaceutical companies
Hospitals
Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
