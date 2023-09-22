The 2023 DEI Summit to Illuminate the Path
Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole to be honored and promote resilience amid industry challenges
We believe that by championing resilience, we can empower the least of us, uplift underestimated voices, and create lasting change that transcends the challenges of today.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 DEI Summit to Illuminate the Path
— Lori Spicer Robertson
Dr. Johnetta B. Cole to be honored and promote resilience amid industry challenges
n the face of challenges casting shadows over the industry, The 2023 DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Summit stands as a beacon of light, illuminating the way toward a brighter and more inclusive future. Under the resounding theme "We Are Resilience," the summit encapsulates the strength to triumph over adversity, fostering unity and empowerment within the DEI landscape. Kicking off in Atlanta, GA at the Insight Global Headquarters on Wednesday, November 1st and concluding Friday, November 3rd, all DEI practitioners and passionates - ERG, HR, CSG/ESR leaders are invited to join.
Amid a world where darkness threatens to obscure progress, The 2023 DEI Summit boldly resists fading into obscurity. Organized for and by a collective of DEI leaders and pioneers called The DEI Collective, this event is not just a conference, but a testament to unwavering commitment, a celebration of unity, and a showcase of the resolute dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Together, attendees rise above the gloom, wielding the power of knowledge, collaboration, and shared purpose.
"We believe that by championing resilience, we can empower the least of us, uplift underestimated voices, and create lasting change that transcends the challenges of today," says Lori Spicer Robertson, founder of The DEI Summit and VP, Chief DEI Officer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. "This summit, which is the only one of its kind created for and by DEI leaders, is a platform for individuals, organizations, and communities to come together, share insights, and collectively contribute to a future where inclusivity thrives, equity prevails, and diversity flourishes."
The 2023 DEI Summit goes beyond a typical event – it's a movement that ignites hope and redefines possibilities. Thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and inspirational stories will navigate the expansive potential of resilience, fostering a space where attendees are empowered to drive positive change within their spheres of influence.
"As a member of the host committee, I am inspired by the tenacity and passion of DEI leaders," says Michelle Marshall, Head of DEI at Puma and host committee member. "This summit underscores our collective commitment to be the guiding lights that navigate the industry through turbulent times, turning challenges into opportunities for growth."
The summit has garnered strong support from industry pioneers, including Korryn Williams, Director of DEIB at Insight Global, who shared, "Our sponsorship is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of resilience. We are honored to stand with fellow leaders and support this platform that unites us in our quest for a more equitable and inclusive future."
Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, one of the first awardees for the Golden Awards at this year's summit, eloquently stated, "As I stand among the inaugural honorees at the Golden Awards during this year's DEI Summit, I am profoundly moved. This honor is evidence to the enduring importance of resilience, equity, and inclusion in our society. The DEI Summit's devotion to these values mirrors the lifelong journey I've undertaken, and together, we possess the power to not only illuminate the path towards a brighter, more equitable future but also to construct that path, step by step, for generations to come."
Mark your calendars for The 2023 DEI Summit, where unity, resilience, and empowerment converge to light up the path forward. Prepare to be inspired, uplifted, and empowered as we chart a course towards a better, more equitable tomorrow. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://2023-dei-summit.hybridley.com/register.
Social Media:
Follow us on Instagram: @underdeiconstruction
Join the conversation: #DEISummit2023 #WeAreResilience
## End ##
Korrie Payne
Wundher
+1 404-783-5028
korrie@wundher.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram