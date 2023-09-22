Global Single-Use Assemblies Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Single Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of the global single-use assemblies is expected to grow to $10.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market data. Their forecast expects a $10.81 billion market by 2027, with a 22.5% CAGR.

Single-use assemblies market grows with biopharmaceutical demand and life science R&D. North America leads in market share. Key players: Avantor Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Saint-Gobain.

Single-Use Assemblies Market Segments

• Type Categories: Filtration, Bag, Bottle, Mixing System Assemblies

• Solutions: Standard and Customized

• Applications: Cell Culture, Filtration, Storage, Sampling, Fill-Finish

• End Users: Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Firms, CROs, Academic & Research Institutes

• Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Single-use assemblies guarantee sterile fluid flow in pharmaceuticals. These custom, ready-to-use systems comprise integrated plastic components, reducing contamination, costs, and disruptions. They connect medical and lab equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Single-Use Assemblies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Single-Use Assemblies Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Single-Use Assemblies Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

