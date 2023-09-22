Data Vault Alliance Announces "Understanding the DV 2.0 Agile Implementation Cycle" Webinar

DVA announced a webinar to enable data practitioners and information management professionals titled "Understanding the DV 2.0 Agile Implementation Cycle"

If you're in the analytics space and have chosen the Data Vault 2.0 system to build your solution, then I can highly recommend attendance for the information and downloadable resources.” — Sanjay Pande

SAINT ALBANS, VT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Vault Alliance (DVA), an industry thought leader in data engineering, analytics and information management, the certifying body across people, process and technology for the Data Vault 2.0 solution, and the custodian of the Data Vault 2.0 standards and best practices, recently announced an upcoming webinar designed to enable data practitioners and information management professionals titled "Understanding the DV 2.0 Agile Implementation Cycle."

This event is scheduled for September 26, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST.

Event Details:

• Event Name: Understanding the DV 2.0 Agile Implementation Cycle

• Date & Time: September 26, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST

• Location: Online

• Registration URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016953560401/WN_tVsqtEFuTU-6yQjFSEStXQ

According to a DVA spokesperson, "Despite the comprehensive training provided, teams tend to make this one mistake in how they treat their Agile Implementation cycles and therefore we've decided to run this webinar to show them how to visualize, prioritize and use this extremely powerful construct."

When asked if it will help analytics practitioners in general, the spokesperson said, "It certainly will help with the idea of what a vertical implementation slice is, but all architectures will unfortunately not be able to take advantage of it because the core philosophy of 'separation of concerns' is not central to these other ways of building solutions the way the Data Vault 2.0 solution does. None of them are as comprehensive and limit themselves to the modeling aspects whereas the Data Vault 2.0 solution works across people, process and technology; with methodology at the centre of everything.

"While this event is open to everyone but because there are limited spots, we would prefer that only practitioners who currently use or intend to use the Data Vault 2.0 solution attend this webinar as they will derive maximum value from it.", the spokesperson added.

There are a few challenges encountered during the implementation cycles. These cycles are an integral part of the Data Vault 2.0 methodology and are sometimes misunderstood. Unfortunately that can lead to project complications.

The webinar aims to provide clarity, actionable insights, and resources to enable project success.

During this webinar the core leadership team of Data Vault Alliance who also form the Data Vault 2.0 Standards Board will be presenting. This board is led by Dan Linstedt, CEO of DVA, industry thought leader and the inventor of Data Vault 2.0 and Data Vault himself. Also on the board are Cindi Meyersohn, COO DVA, a thought leader in the analytics space and an expert in government and intelligence analytics solutions and Sanjay Pande, CMO, another thought leader in analytics and especially Data Vault synergies with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

During the webinar, attendees will:

• Gain insights into a 7-step system that simplifies and enhances the efficiency of agile build cycles within the DV 2.0 methodology.

• Learn about essential prerequisites to avoid complications and disruptions during the implementation process.

• Receive a downloadable 1-page build cycle template, typically reserved for high-paying advisory customers, to serve as a valuable reference which they can print and keep as a reference.

• Access a step-by-step fill-in-the-blank example, immediately applicable and repeatable in practice.

• Discover how to leverage parallelism within the build cycle, suitable for both small teams working sequentially and larger parallel team environments.

• Participate in an interactive Q&A session, where questions about Data Vault 2.0 and related topics will be addressed by the DVA core team.

Open Q&A Session:

• DVA recognizes the importance of addressing specific questions and concerns. Therefore, a 15-minute open Q&A session will be included in the webinar. Attendees can seek personalized answers and guidance from a the DVA Standards Board to ensure clarity and actionable takeaways. This open Q&A session will entertain all questions related to Data Vault 2.0 and related topics such as data engineering, data governance, information management, analytics and more.

DVA also mentioned inclusion of the following 'immediately usable' resources for attendees:

• Attendees will receive a PDF during the webinar, offering a step-by-step walkthrough of the Agile Build Cycle. Crafted by the core DVA team, this PDF features flow and actionable steps of each critical phase.

• In addition, DVA will provide an Excel-based Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) that is ready for use by importing into any project management tool. This customizable resource contains predefined steps, enabling practitioners to streamline their build cycles effectively and efficiently.

Registration Details:

According to DVA, there are limited spots. To secure a spot and access these exclusive resources and insights, interested parties can register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016953560401/WN_tVsqtEFuTU-6yQjFSEStXQ.

About DVA:

DVA is a thought leader and respected authority in the data and analytics field, dedicated to advancing knowledge and expertise in data management and analytics. Their events and resources empower professionals and organizations to excel in an ever-evolving landscape. They are led by the creator of the Data Vault 2.0 solution and are the worldwide certifying authority for all things Data Vault 2.0 across people, process and technology. They are also the custodians of Data Vault 2.0 standards and best practices.