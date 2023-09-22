Electric Kick Scooter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

According to TBRC's forecast, the market will reach $4.34 billion in 2027 with a 12.2% CAGR.

The electric kick scooter market expansion results from the rising electric vehicle trend. Europe is anticipated to dominate this market.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Segments
• By Type: Foldable Kick Scooters, Off-Road Kick Scooters, All-Terrain Kick Scooters, Three-Wheel Kick Scooters, Other Types
• By Battery Type: Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), Other Battery Types
• By Voltage: Less Than 25V, 25V To 50V, More Than 50V
• By Application: Personal, Rental
• By End User: Kids, Adults
• By Geography: The global electric kick scooter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A popular choice for its mobility, eco-friendliness, and lightness, an electric kick-scooter is a two-wheeled electric vehicle with a 24 km/h maximum speed and a motor not exceeding 500 watts.

