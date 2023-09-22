Automotive Interior Market Growth, Size, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Automotive Interior Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the automotive interior market reached a value of approximately USD 159.5 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing demand for comfort and advanced features in vehicles and the extensive applications of sophisticated interior components across the automotive industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 215.71 billion by 2028.
Automotive interiors constitute various components, including dashboards, seats, floor carpets, door panels, infotainment systems, among others, that are aimed at enhancing the comfort, safety, and aesthetic appeal of vehicles. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the industry has shifted focus to include high-quality materials, advanced technology, and ergonomic design as integral parts of the automotive interior.
The global automotive interior market growth is primarily driven by the rising consumer demand for comfort and advanced features in vehicles. With consumers becoming increasingly aware of the various features available in modern vehicles, there has been a marked shift towards vehicles equipped with advanced infotainment systems, safety features, and high-quality materials. The integration of such features has consequently led to an upsurge in the demand for sophisticated automotive interior components.
Additionally, advancements in technology have further spurred the automotive interior market development. The integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in automotive interiors has revolutionised the driving experience, offering features like voice-activated controls, driver monitoring systems, and connected car technologies. As these technologies continue to evolve, their application in automotive interiors is expected to grow, driving the market forward.
The growing electric vehicle market is also contributing significantly to the automotive interior market expansion. As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity due to their environment-friendly nature, the demand for high-quality, comfortable interiors in these vehicles is also rising. This trend is expected to continue, further propelling the automotive interior market growth.
Furthermore, the automotive interior market expansion is also fuelled by the increasing demand for personalised and customised interiors. With consumers seeking unique, personalised vehicle interiors that reflect their tastes and preferences, manufacturers are offering a wider range of customisation options, thus boosting market growth.
Automotive Interior Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on component, vehicle, material, and region.
Market Breakup by Component
Flooring
Door Panel
Interior Lighting
Automotive Seat
Cockpit Module
Infotainment System
Instrument Cluster
Telematics
Others
Others
Market Breakup by Vehicle
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Market Breakup by Material
Plastic
Metal
Fabric
Leather
Wood
Carbon Fibre Composite
Glass Fibre Composite
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global automotive interior companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.
Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.
Adient plc
Faurecia
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
DRÄXLMAIER Group
SMS Auto Fabrics
Tachi-S Engineering U.S.A., Inc.
Others
Other