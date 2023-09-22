Star conductor Matthias Manasi makes his debut with the Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestra with Elgar's Symphony No. 1

Matthias Manasi Matthias Manasi conducting the Orquestra Filarmonia das Beiras Matthias Manasi, Aida Ayupova and the Kazakh State Philharmonic performing the "Concertino for Violin and Orchestra" by Arthur Orenburgsky Matthias Manasi and Slovak Sinfonietta during the recording sessions for the new Mozart album

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA , September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star conductor Matthias Manasi makes his debut with the Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestra in the Philharmonic 'Paul Constantinescu' in Ploiești. On April 18, 2024, he will be conducting the Ploiești Philharmonic Orchestra for the first time with works by Éduardo Lalo and Edward Elgar. Cellist Andrei Ioniţă is the soloist in Lalo's Cello Concerto in D minor. Prior to winning the Tchaikovsky Competition, the exceptional young cellist won First Prize at the Khachaturian International Competition in June 2013, and Second Prize and the Special Prize for his interpretation of a commissioned composition at the International ARD Music Competition. In 2014, he received Second Prize at the Grand Prix Emanuel Feuermann in Berlin. He was a BBC New Generation Artist from 2016 to 2018 and was the Symphoniker Hamburg’s artist-in-residence for the 2019-20 season.

Together, Manasi and Ioniţă interpret the famous cello concerto by the French composer Édouard Lalo (1823 - 1892), who celebrates his 200th birthday in 2023. His masterpiece combines Spanish folklore with influences from Beethoven and Schumann - an excellent work with a demanding symphonic part in which the orchestra and soloist engage in a lively dialogue. The English composer Edward Elgar (1857 - 1934) complements the program with his Symphony No. 1, A major.

Matthias Manasi is an exceptional conductor and one of the most prominent conductors of our time. He was once one of the youngest chief conductors in Europe, most recently he was music director of the NC Opera in Buffalo (NY, USA) from 2017 to 2021, where as music director he conducted “Der Schauspieldirektor“, La Traviata”, “Rigoletto” and “Aida”. With his inexhaustible musical energy and his unique artistic charisma, as music director he brought new ideas, inspiration and innovation to the musical life of one of the great cultural metropolises in the USA.

Since 2021, Manasi has been concentrating as a guest conductor on international invitations from symphony orchestras and on interesting offers he receives from various opera houses. His recent highlights include the productions of Rodion Shchedrin's "Anna Karenina", "Eugen Onegin", "Boris Godunow", "Die Meistersinger" at the Poznań Opera House, "Angels in America", "Rosenkavalier", "Paradise lost" at the Opera Wroclawska, "Flying Dutchman" at the Theater Bremen and "Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny" at the Theater Halle. He also worked as a guest conductor at the Leipzig Opera, the State Opera Rousse and the Polish National Opera in Warsaw. Concert engagements have taken him to the Romanian National Radio Orchestra, the Symphony Orchestra of the Brazilian National Opera, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the Milan orchestra "I Solisti di Milano" and the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra.

The classical music star Manasi also conducted numerous world premieres. In April 2022 Arthur Orenburgsky's "Concertino for Violin and Orchestra" score received a critically acclaimed world premiere from Matthias Manasi, the Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Aida Ayupova in the Kazakh State Philharmonic in Almaty.

Most recently, his new CD with Symphonies Nos. 34, 35 & 36 by Mozart with the Slovak Sinfonietta was released on the label Hänssler Classic.