Leading Women Event Held by Turkish Business Women Association (TIKAD) Higlighted Women Leaders

Mrs. Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye Mrs. Nilufer Bulut, President of TIKAD

First Lady of Türkiye, Mrs. Emine Erdoğan Talked about Today's and Yesterday's 'Women who Lead the world' in New York.

Our land is full of epic struggles that will be hope for all the women of the world.” — Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Türkiye