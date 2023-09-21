Submit Release
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Science Fiction book "The Keepers of The Contingent World" by Cliff Ratza

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "The Keepers of The Contingent World" by Cliff Ratza, currently available at
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B4JS8HY2.

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite

The Keepers of The Contingent World is a work of fiction in the science fiction, adventure, and action subgenres. The work forms the seventh book of the Lightning Brain Series and continues the new generation of the Keepers storyline. Penned by Cliff Ratza, the story continues for adult and young adult readers with Irani and Indira, who must now face the responsibility of caring for two sets of twins destined to continue the Keepers legacy. After imprisonment, rescue, confusion, and chaos, you’d think that the former Electra Kittner would need a break from it all, but conspiracy and the threat of presidential assassination throw our central hero back into the fray once more.

Author Cliff Ratza has so much to give and so many new inventions for the Lightning Brain Series that it’s nothing short of incredible to still see new inventive twists and turns when we’re seven novels in. As usual, the action sequences are absolutely packed with cinematic detail and tense wordplay that quite literally explodes onto the page, with some really tender moments as the younger generation of characters come to terms with the gravitas of the situation they are soon to be more deeply involved in. Irani gets a lot of time to shine in this tale, with a deeply-considered narrative that allows for a fascinating insight into how her personality and perspective have been shaped by the harrowing adventures of her life thus far. Overall, fans of the existing series will certainly want to catch The Keepers of The Contingent World, and I, for one, can’t wait to see what’s coming next in this engrossing science fiction series."

You can learn more about Cliff Ratza and "The Keepers of The Contingent World" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-keepers-of-the-contingent-world where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

