Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "Angelica's Discoveries" by Otilia Greco
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "Angelica's Discoveries" by Otilia Greco, currently available at
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B49D76S8.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
Angelica's Discoveries: Romance and Journey to the New World is a captivating story by Otilia Greco. It tells of a young woman's journey of self-discovery. Angelica grows up in the Swiss Alps and dreams of traveling. However, she is haunted by her fear of water. Despite her fears, and as her desire to travel strengthens, she takes a job as a travel guide in Greece. Angelica leaves for Greece with a heavy heart due to the uncertainty of her relationship with Mark. Pursued by a handsome Greek man, she realizes that her heart belongs to Mark. Following her heart, she soon embarks on an adventure to the New World, where she discovers her true destiny. Set in post-World War II Europe, Angelica’s story is a tale of love and courage.
Otilia Greco’s Angelica's Discoveries is a delightful novel that captivates from start to finish. It is a beautifully written story of love, adventure, and self-discovery that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered. Greco's writing style is descriptive, portraying the beautiful landscapes of Greece and the New World, so we feel as though we are right there with Angelica. Exploring the complexities of relationships, the story reveals the importance of following your heart. The characters are well developed, and the element of romance will keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering whom Angelica will finally end up with. Ultimately, Angelica's Discoveries should inspire you to face your fears and follow your dreams, no matter the challenges. Highly recommended!"
You can learn more about Otilia Greco and "Angelica's Discoveries" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/angelicas-discoveries where you can read
reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "Angelica's Discoveries" by Otilia Greco, currently available at
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B49D76S8.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
Angelica's Discoveries: Romance and Journey to the New World is a captivating story by Otilia Greco. It tells of a young woman's journey of self-discovery. Angelica grows up in the Swiss Alps and dreams of traveling. However, she is haunted by her fear of water. Despite her fears, and as her desire to travel strengthens, she takes a job as a travel guide in Greece. Angelica leaves for Greece with a heavy heart due to the uncertainty of her relationship with Mark. Pursued by a handsome Greek man, she realizes that her heart belongs to Mark. Following her heart, she soon embarks on an adventure to the New World, where she discovers her true destiny. Set in post-World War II Europe, Angelica’s story is a tale of love and courage.
Otilia Greco’s Angelica's Discoveries is a delightful novel that captivates from start to finish. It is a beautifully written story of love, adventure, and self-discovery that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered. Greco's writing style is descriptive, portraying the beautiful landscapes of Greece and the New World, so we feel as though we are right there with Angelica. Exploring the complexities of relationships, the story reveals the importance of following your heart. The characters are well developed, and the element of romance will keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering whom Angelica will finally end up with. Ultimately, Angelica's Discoveries should inspire you to face your fears and follow your dreams, no matter the challenges. Highly recommended!"
You can learn more about Otilia Greco and "Angelica's Discoveries" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/angelicas-discoveries where you can read
reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other