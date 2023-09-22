Southern Rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Electrifying New Single "Stone Cold Killer" With Fun Animated Video
New Music Out Now On Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Available On All Digital Platforms
These native Californians have been gaining audiences all over the world with their combination of incredible musicianship, and outstanding songwriting”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Jon & The Wreck, the high-energy rock & roll collective from Southern California, have been tirelessly pushing the boundaries of rock and roll, earning accolades and passionate fans in the process. These five men, with their unwavering commitment and passion, have etched their name in the annals of Southern Rock history. Listen / Stream the new single HERE
— Rock At Night
Known for delivering raw, emotive sounds that capture the quintessential essence of Southern Rock, they are thrilled to unveil their latest single, “Stone Cold Killer,” produced by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Black Crowes, Iron Maiden) out on all digital platforms today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. The accompanying music video is a playful departure from their previous visuals, as it marks the band's first foray into animation. Directed and animated in striking black and white by Marco Pavone, the unique visual representation captures the song’s energy and depth as well as fun caricatures of each band member. Watch the video NOW
A teaser from their forthcoming album slated for release next year, "Stone Cold Killer" showcases the unique blend of rock, blues, and country that has garnered Robert Jon & The Wreck widespread acclaim. The single emerged organically from a rehearsal jam, and, as guitarist Henry James Schneekluth remarked, was recorded "without too much fuss and pretty minimal adjustments" at The Village Studios in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Kevin Shirley in April.
Having formed in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have consistently grown, both in their musical prowess and their fanbase. In addition to the release of their new studio album ‘Ride Into The Light,’ this year also saw RJTW release their first-ever concert film, Live At The Ancienne Belgique, which dropped in April. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour – 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries.
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Robert Jon & The Wreck are touring extensively in 2023, bringing their new music to fans both in the United States and Europe. They are currently on a European tour, covering countries like Germany, the Netherlands, UK, France, Austria, and Switzerland. After wrapping up in Europe on October 8th, the band will head to the U.S. in November. They will start by supporting The Mavericks for four shows, followed by their own headline tour that will continue until December 10th. For more details and ticket information, visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
EUROPEAN TOUR 2023
9/22/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction
9/23/23 - Southampton, UK - The Brook
9/24/23 - Folkestone, UK - Quarterhouse
9/27/23 - Le Thor, FR - Le Sonograf
9/28/23 - Talcy (Blois), FR - Le Quai'Son
9/29/23 - Penmarch, FR - Cap Caval
9/30/23 - Herent, BE - GC De Wildeman
10/1/23 - Winterbach, DE - Strandbar 51
10/2/23 - Salzburg, AT - Rockhouse
10/3/23 - Rimsting, DE - Feuerwehr
10/4/23 - Frankfurt, DE - Nachtleben
10/5/23 - Seon, CH - Konservi Seon
10/6/23 - Basel, CH - Atlantis
10/7/23 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau
10/8/23 - Fulda, DE - Kulturzentrum
US FALL TOUR 2023
11/16/23 - MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre*
11/17/23 - EL CAJON, CA - The Magnolia*
11/18/23 - SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts*
11/19/23 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino*
11/25/23 - Boca Raton, FL - Funky Biscuit
11/26/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
11/28/23 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House
11/29/23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre**
11/30/23 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
12/1/23 - Cornelius, NC - Boatyard
12/2/23 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe
12/3/23 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan
12/5/23 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10
12/6/23 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
12/7/23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
12/8/23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
12/9/23 - Aurora, IL - The Venue
12/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
*SUPPORTING THE MAVERICKS
** SUPPORTING JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
