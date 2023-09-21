Submit Release
President hails Laos' support for Việt Nam's development

VIETNAM, September 21 - HÀ NỘI — In every step of Việt Nam's development, there has always been the support and assistance of the fraternal Lao Party, State and people, said President Võ Văn Thưởng at Thursday reception for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

President Thưởng said the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos in recent times has always been strengthened and developed, achieving practical results in all aspects. The two countries’ agencies and localities have regularly engaged in exchanges and cooperation.

Thanks to the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements, economic and trade ties have yielded positive results while collaboration in theoretical research, training, national defence and security has also seen significant progress. Both sides have also offered mutual support in global and regional issues.

The host leader congratulated the ambassador on fulfilling his assigned tasks, making important contributions to promoting Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

He wished that in his new role, the diplomat would continue contributing even more to the friendship and special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

Houngboungnuang, for his part, congratulated Việt nam on upgrading ties with several countries, including the US, which reflects the country's increasingly prominent international stature and role.

He believed that Việt nam will successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and achieve its goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

The guest thanked the Vietnamese authorities for their support to him to fulfill his mission during the tenure, and pledged that in any future position, he will strive to nurture the bilateral relationship. — VNS

