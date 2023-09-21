Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,388 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Budget

For Immediate Release:
Thursday, September 21, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the General Assembly proposed its 2023-2025 budget.

“While I am pleased that DOJ received some funding to continue to combat health care fraud and equip the State Crime Lab, this budget simply does not do enough to protect North Carolinians. Legislators wasted crucial time and squandered resources holding Medicaid expansion hostage. The budget undermines our public schools and devalues our educators. It’s also missing a comprehensive public safety package to recruit and retain law enforcement officers to make people safer.

“North Carolinians worry about rising crime, drug trafficking, and gun violence. The legislature should have done more to protect kids, combat drugs, and support law enforcement. Their failures harm our communities.”

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more