Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Budget

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the General Assembly proposed its 2023-2025 budget.

“While I am pleased that DOJ received some funding to continue to combat health care fraud and equip the State Crime Lab, this budget simply does not do enough to protect North Carolinians. Legislators wasted crucial time and squandered resources holding Medicaid expansion hostage. The budget undermines our public schools and devalues our educators. It’s also missing a comprehensive public safety package to recruit and retain law enforcement officers to make people safer.

“North Carolinians worry about rising crime, drug trafficking, and gun violence. The legislature should have done more to protect kids, combat drugs, and support law enforcement. Their failures harm our communities.”

