Church of the Highlands Launches Small Groups Across Alabama and Georgia

Church of the Highlands hosts over 4,300 Small Groups for members and attendees to join this fall.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands is thrilled to launch over 4,300 Small Groups across 25 locations this fall. Running from September 3, until December 2, Small Groups are the avenue Church of the Highlands uses to encourage the building of strong and authentic relationships in addition to their weekend experiences.

Church of the Highlands launches new small groups three times annually; spring, summer, and fall. These groups are designed to provide an easy way for new attendees and those who have been in the church for years to get connected. Members of the Highlands Dream Team and the Highlands Staff Team lead groups that meet in homes, local businesses, community centers, public parks, and other locations in their communities.

Highlands’ free-market Small Group model allows leaders to choose any topic that they enjoy to host a group; from Bible Studies, to Lunch groups, sports groups, book studies, prayer groups, and groups based on seasons of life. Anyone can join a Small Group and attendees do not have to be members of Church of the Highlands to participate.

Small Groups meet weekly on various days depending on the leader’s preference and attendees and members are able to search an online directory to find a group that fits their schedule and interests. They are able to filter the available groups by location, topic, day/time, age group, and more to allow every person to find a group for them. Highlands believes God wants every person to find freedom and healing in relationships with others and Small Groups provide a weekly environment for those connections.

About Church of the Highlands:
Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.

