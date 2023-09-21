Job Announcement: Attorney I

Hiring Range

$6800 to $7500 per month plus fully paid family health insurance and a defined benefit retirement plan.

Closing Date September 27, 2023

Summary of Work

This position provides support, legal research, and advice to the Legal Division’s General Counsel. Duties include:

Interpret and apply State and Federal laws, administrative rules and case law;

Draft and review legal documents and preparing exhibits;

Attend and testify at legislative hearings and provide research, opinions, and supplemental information to Legislative Committee members and Tax Department staff;

Draft legislation;

Draft policy, procedures and guidelines;

Participate on the MultiState Tax Commission;

Implementation, Design, and Administration of the Legal Division's Document Management System

Attend State Board of Equalization meetings;

Respond to Open Records requests.

Minimum Qualifications

Requires current licensure as an attorney in the State of North Dakota, or eligibility for such licensure within the next six months.

Application Procedures

Applications will only be accepted online through the ND PeopleSoft System. Application materials must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date.

The Tax Department does not offer or provide sponsorships. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Applicants who experience technical difficulties during the application process should contact recruiter@nd.gov or 701-328-3290.

For more information or if you need an accommodation, please contact Bradley McCarthy, Office Manager/HR Recruiter at bpmccarthy@nd.gov or 800-366-6888 (TTY Relay North Dakota).

Learn more: Job ID 3026058 at Career Openings | Office of Management and Budget, North Dakota