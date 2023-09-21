Shared Mobility Market to Share, Growth, Size Garner $1,266.80 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Shared Mobility Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shared mobility market generated $435.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1,266.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global shared mobility market in 2021 owing to collaboration of leading service provider companies and adoption of latest technologies. In addition, wireless service providers are working to provide advanced wireless platforms for smart transportation, which is also expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific shared mobility market.

The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.

Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment.

Based on vehicle propulsion, the IC engines segment captured the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐂𝐚𝐫,

𝐁𝐥𝐮-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐔,

𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐒.𝐋.𝐔.,

𝐃𝐢𝐃𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞,

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝟐𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞,

𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝,

𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐍.𝐕.,

𝐙𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

