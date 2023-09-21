North America Family Entertainment Centers

The availability of a wide range of gaming options is driving the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The North America Family Entertainment Centers Market Reach to USD 22.18 Bn by 2030 | Top Players such as -Fun City & Disney." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The North America family entertainment centers market was valued at USD 9,165.43 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 22,189.41 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in youth demographics, increase in number of malls, and continual launch of FECs drive the growth of the North America family entertainment centers market. On the other hand, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home & mobile gaming restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The North America family entertainment centers market is segmented into facility size, revenue source, application, type, visitor demographics, and country. Depending on facility size, is the market is categorized into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. On the basis of revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. In terms of application, it is fragmented into arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others.

Based on application, the arcade studios segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the North America family entertainment centers market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that arcade games are essential components of a well-developed FEC business. Moreover, they can create a strong following and earnings for the fun center operator. The AR and VR gaming zones segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.8% till 2030. This is because AR & VR gaming zones provide tremendous fun experiences.

By type, the market is segregated into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs). In terms of visitor demographics, it is fragmented into families with children 0–8, families with children 9–12, teenagers (13–19), young adults (20–25), and adults (ages 25+). Country wise, the market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.

Based on geography, the U.S. garnered the major share in 2020, generating more than four-fifths of the North America family entertainment centers industry, due to large-scale integration of new technologies such as 3D technology and VR gaming. The region across Canada, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. Constant increase in middle-class population and surge in disposable income are the major factors that drive the market growth in Canada.

Some of the key industry players profiled in the report include Bowlero, Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Dave & Buster’s, Inc., Disney, iPlay America, Main Event Entertainment, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, SeaWorld Entertainment, and White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, Inc. This study includes market trends, North America FEC’s market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Almost 90–92% of destinations such as amusement park and arcades across North America were under complete ban on dining at their restaurants. This, in turn, impacted the North America family entertainment centers market.

● Also, policies such as stay-at-home led to sharp decline in revenue of FECs in North America.

