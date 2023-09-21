Back to Basics: AFRC hosts INLEAD Course at Air Force Gateway

Air Force Reserve Command hosted the 2023 International Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Development course for NATO and allied partnered Air Forces and Air Reserve components senior enlisted leaders, here September 16-21.

The INLEAD course is held every summer, sponsored by the International Air Reserve Symposium (IARS) which was established in 1992. The location is changed every five years to allow participants to experience the military heritage of different host nations, while learning leadership development in an international integrated environment.

“This year we have decided to host it here at home of Basic Military Training because we want to get back to the basics,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lakesha Peterson, Chief of Enlisted Force Development at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. and coordinator of this year’s INLEAD course. “That seems to be the theme of Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass from her recent Senior Enlisted Leadership Symposium that is geared towards how do we develop the Airmen that we need for tomorrow’s fight.”

The five-day training course consisted of guest speakers, cohort discussions and tours of JBSA-Lackland and the Alamo in downtown San Antonio.

“Our theme is remembering your Alamo,” said Peterson. “Remembering why you’re serving; remembering why you decided to put this uniform on, that will be the theme all week.”

This course consisted of students from Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and the United States. Royal Netherlands Air Force Sergeant First Class Remco Stalenhoef, 520 Squadron Reserve Group and INLEAD course student, outlined his goals for the training.

“I would like inspiration from leaders and new insight on how employees are motivated to become the best version of leaders,” said Stalenhoef. “I would like to build up relationships with colleagues from other countries, gain experience and also have a fun time, of course, in the USA.”

During the training week, students will gain perspective on leadership self-development, how they can improve their area of responsibility and pass that along to junior enlisted airmen and officers and how to integrate with partner nations, said Peterson.

“I think this is a great stepping stone to what we are going to accomplish in the future,” said Peterson.