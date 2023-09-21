Product: Drugs

Food & Beverages

Recipient: Recipient Name Bobbi Walton Allimax Us 500 W Superior St

Unit 2205/#2205

Chicago, IL 60654-8150

United States bwalton@allimax.us Issuing Office: Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) United States

WARNING LETTER

Date: January 12, 2021

RE: Unapproved and Misbranded Products Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

This is to advise you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reviewed your website at the Internet address www.allimax.us on November 17, 2020 and December 15, 2020, respectively. We also reviewed your social media websites at www.facebook.com/allimaxUS/ and www.instagram.com/allimaxusa/?hl=en, where you direct consumers to your website, www.allimax.us, to purchase your products. The FDA has observed that your website offers allicin capsules, creams, gels, sprays, and liquid products for sale in the United States and that these products are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-191 in people. Based on our review, these products are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. § 355(a). Furthermore, these products are misbranded drugs under section 502 of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 352. The introduction or delivery for introduction of these products into interstate commerce is prohibited under sections 301(a) and (d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 331(a) and (d).

There is currently a global outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has been named “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” (SARS-CoV-2). The disease caused by the virus has been named “Coronavirus Disease 2019” (COVID-19). On January 31, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a declaration of a public health emergency related to COVID-19 and mobilized the Operating Divisions of HHS.2 In addition, on March 13, 2020, the President declared a national emergency in response to COVID-19.3 Therefore, FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without approval or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. As described below, you sell products that are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19.

Some examples of the claims on your websites that establish the intended use of your products and misleadingly represent them as safe and/or effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 include:

• Under the heading “Allicin and the Corona Virus”: “So you may be wondering, will Allicin work against the Corona Virus? … ‘[I]f you take a larger dose of Allimed or Allimax regularly, it could keep your immune system boosted to protect you. Of course, we can give no guarantee that you will not become infected by the coronavirus’ stated Peter Josling, one of the creators of Allimax.” [from a 2/27/2020 blog post on your website www.allimax.us/Colds-Flu-and-the-Corona-Virus-Covid-19_b_88.html]

• Under the heading “So what is the Corona Virus (Covid-19)?”: “There are basic things you can do for colds, flu and virus’ [sic] including Covid-19.... Using Allimax liquid in your eyes or Alliderm gel and Allimax Rescue Spray in your mouth can also keep sickness at bay.” [from a 2/27/2020 blog post on your website www.allimax.us/Colds-Flu-and-the-Corona-Virus-Covid-19_b_88.html]

• Image of a man using a shield labeled “Allimax” to defend against an attacking COVID-19 virus particle and other pathogens, accompanied with the claim “Our product clearly exhibits excellent antiviral activity... #allicin #immunesupport #covid_19” [from a 3/30/2020 post on your social media website https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XOgEBgw1I/]

• “Owner Bobbi Walton is traveling, unafraid and confident because she uses Allimax everyday to keep her immune system in tip top shape. You too can travel with confidence .... Visit our website above to order your Allimax, AlliUltra or Allimed today. #coronavirusu [sic] #covid2019” [from a 3/8/2020 post on your social media website www.instagram.com/p/B9edYCoA6U0/]

• “Traveling these days can be unnerving with all the talk of colds, flus, and the corona virus. Boost your immune system and keep yourself healthy with Allimax made with 100% standardized allicin.” [from a 3/4/2020 video post on your social media website www.facebook.com/AllimaxUS/videos/1386342121561116]

• “By using Allimax, you help build a strong immune system which naturally fights off colds, flus, and virus…#coronavirus #covid #covid-19.” [from a 3/10/2020 post on your social media website www.instagram.com/p/B9jjZg5gtdW/]

You should take immediate action to correct the violations cited in this letter. This letter is not meant to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist in connection with your products or operations. It is your responsibility to ensure that the products you sell are in compliance with the FD&C Act and FDA's implementing regulations. We advise you to review your websites, product labels, and other labeling and promotional materials to ensure that you are not misleadingly representing your products as safe and effective for a COVID-19-related use for which they have not been approved by FDA and that you do not make claims that misbrand the products in violation of the FD&C Act. Within 48 hours, please send an email to COVID-19-Task-Force-CFSAN@fda.hhs.gov and COVID-19-Task-Force-CDER@fda.hhs.gov describing the specific steps you have taken to correct these violations. Include an explanation of each step being taken to prevent the recurrence of violations, as well as copies of related documentation. Failure to immediately correct the violations cited in this letter may result in legal action, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.

FDA is advising consumers not to purchase or use certain products that have not been approved, cleared, or authorized by FDA and that are being misleadingly represented as safe and/or effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Your firm will be added to a published list on FDA’s website of firms and websites that have received warning letters from FDA concerning the sale or distribution of COVID-19 related products in violation of the FD&C Act. This list can be found at http://www.fda.gov/consumers/health-fraud-scams/fraudulent-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-products. Once you have taken corrective actions to cease the sale of your unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19, and such actions have been confirmed by the FDA, the published list will be updated to indicate that your firm has taken appropriate corrective action.

If you cannot complete corrective action within 48 hours, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will complete the corrections. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the FD&C Act, include your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration.

If you are not located in the United States, please note that products that appear to be misbranded or unapproved new drugs are subject to detention and refusal of admission if they are offered for importation into the United States. We may advise the appropriate regulatory officials in the country from which you operate that FDA considers your products referenced above to be unapproved and misbranded products that cannot be legally sold to consumers in the United States.

Please direct any inquiries to FDA at COVID-19-Task-Force-CFSAN@fda.hhs.gov and COVID-19-Task-Force-CDER@fda.hhs.gov.

In addition, it is unlawful under the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. 41 et seq., to advertise that a product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist for the products identified above. Thus, any coronavirus-related prevention or treatment claims regarding such products are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims. Violations of the FTC Act may result in legal action seeking a Federal District Court injunction and an order may require that you pay back money to consumers. Within 48 hours, please send an email to Richard Cleland, Assistant Director of the FTC’s Division of Advertising Practices, via electronic mail at rcleland@ftc.gov describing the specific actions you have taken to address the FTC’s concerns. If you have any questions regarding compliance with the FTC Act, please contact Mr. Cleland at 202-326-3088.



Sincerely,

/S/

William A. Correll

Director

Office of Compliance

Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Food and Drug Administration

Sincerely,

/S/

Donald D. Ashley

Director

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

Sincerely,

/S/

Serena Viswanathan

Associate Director

Division of Advertising Practices

Federal Trade Commission

____________________________________________

1 As explained in the next paragraph, there is currently an outbreak of a respiratory disease named “Coronavirus Disease 2019” (COVID-19).

2 Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II, Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists. Jan. 31, 2020. (Accessible at https://www.phe.gov/emergency/news/healthactions/phe/Pages/2019-nCoV.aspx). The declaration has been renewed for an additional 90 days three times. The most recent renewal went into effect on October 23, 2020. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II, Renewal of Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists. October 2, 2020. (Accessible at https://www.phe.gov/emergency/news/healthactions/phe/Pages/covid19-2Oct2020.aspx).

3 President Donald J. Trump, Proclamation on Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Mar. 13, 2020. (Accessible at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamationdeclaring-national-emergency-concerning-novel-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-outbreak/).