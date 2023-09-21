Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,442 in the last 365 days.

Mortgage Rates Remain Flat, Lingering Above Seven Percent

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 7.19 percent.

“Mortgage rates continue to linger above seven percent as the Federal Reserve paused their interest rate hikes,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Given these high rates, housing demand is cooling off and now homebuilders are feeling the effect. Builder sentiment declined for the first time in several months and construction levels have dipped to a three-year low, which could have an impact on the already low housing supply.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.19 percent as of September 21, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 7.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.29 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.54 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.51 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.44 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mollie Laniado
(571)382-1784
Mollie_Laniado@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f6d91b0-e504-402c-9611-9ca1f78db723


Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 09/21/2023.

You just read:

Mortgage Rates Remain Flat, Lingering Above Seven Percent

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more