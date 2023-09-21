AppFolio Unveils Realm-X, the Property Management Industry’s First-Ever Generative AI Conversational Interface

New offerings also include leasing productivity tools for large operators, enhanced user experiences for residents, owners & vendors, and new AppFolio Stack™ Partners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today unveiled new product innovations at its annual Customer Conference in Santa Barbara, including Realm-X — a convenient conversational interface for property managers.



Realm-X is the newest addition to AppFolio Realm , the company’s holistic suite of AI capabilities for the real estate industry. Realm-X uses generative AI to streamline leasing, maintenance, and accounting workflows, further solidifying AppFolio’s position as an AI leader and first-mover.

Realm-X automates critical real estate workflows and eliminates repetitive tasks, freeing up property managers to focus on building resident connections and driving business performance. With Realm-X, they can:

Ask it any question, such as “How many assigned work orders have had no activity for the past five days?”

Tell it to handle common tasks, such as "Draft a text message asking for a status update on these work orders."

Teach it to automatically execute tasks, such as refreshing work order lists weekly and texting vendors to request updates.



AppFolio is piloting Realm-X with select customers ahead of its broader availability next year.

“As the only property management software provider to thoroughly integrate generative AI into the vertical technology stack, the innovations AppFolio is delivering will redefine our space,” said Will Moxley, Senior Vice President of Product at AppFolio. “AI is creating an extraordinary opportunity for our customers to enhance productivity, deliver differentiated experiences, and unlock growth.”

Enhancing Resident, Owner, and Vendor Experiences

AppFolio is rolling out the following new capabilities as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering differentiated experiences to not just property managers but also their residents, vendors, and owners:

Through AppFolio's new Flexible Rent partnership with financial platform Best Egg, property managers can offer renters the flexibility to divide their payments into smaller, more manageable amounts that align with their lifestyle and income schedule, while still collecting the full rent amount at the beginning of the month.

AppFolio's platform now enables direct payments between property managers and vendors, simplifying the process while enhancing security and transparency. AppFolio is also launching new Instant Payments functionality that eliminates bank processing time, allowing vendors to receive payments instantly following approval.

AppFolio will soon give property owners on-demand access to property data, documents, and tasks, offering direct visibility into the health of their properties.

A new integrated leasing tool, Leasing CRM, will offer an efficient, user-friendly solution for simplifying leasing processes, providing rapid insights for agents, and empowering even the largest property managers with data to support occupancy goals. By combining CRM with its AI Leasing Assistant Lisa, AppFolio is enabling property managers to drive higher productivity, cost efficiency and leasing success, ultimately delivering better experiences for renters.

As we celebrate our 11th annual customer conference, I’m thrilled by the rapid pace of innovation that we continue to deliver for our customers,” said Shane Trigg, President and CEO of AppFolio. “Our ambition is to be the one platform at the heart of our customers’ business, enabling them to unlock their potential and create exceptional experiences for their customers and communities.”

New AppFolio Stack™ Partnerships and Integrations

With 40 partners and 1.2 million connected units, the company’s partner marketplace, AppFolio Stack™, has continued to rapidly expand, offering customers increased flexibility to integrate their favorite proptech solutions into their workflows.

