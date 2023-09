Collision Avoidance Sensor Market is set to achieve a of US$ 12 Billion by 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 13%

Collision Avoidance Sensor Market

Demand for developing high-resolution millimeter wave radar systems has increased significantly among automobile manufacturers has driven the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transparency Market Research published a report on โ€œ ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฏ๐จ๐ข๐๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€ by Technology, Function Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027," the global collision avoidance sensor industry is projected to reach $12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13%.Software algorithms and the SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology are some of the key drivers powering the collision avoidance sensor market. Companies are increasing their R&D activities to develop sensors with overlapping visual sensing in order to facilitate full obstacle detection. Novel collision avoidance sensors are being integrated with omnidirectional vision. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to develop drones that track people and subjects. Companies can use the study to better understand the sector as a whole, determine client demands and preferences, and obtain a full understanding of the market.

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐'๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฏ๐จ๐ข๐๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐'๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ: ๐€ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ

โ€ข Technological advancements, growing concerns about safety, and rising purchasing power of buyers for premium cars as well as autonomous cars are increasing the sale of high-end and medium-range vehicles worldwide
โ€ข This advanced class of vehicles consisting of anti-collision sensors with different technologies such as radar, LiDAR, and ultrasound comprises advanced driver assistant systems such as brake assists, forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, automatic high beams, and backup cameras
โ€ข The European Union has already mandated the use of autonomous emergency braking systems, lane-departure warning systems, electronic stability controls, and automatic brake systems in its vehicles
โ€ข Thus, owing to increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, automobile manufacturers across the world are significantly investing in R&D activities and introducing innovative features in functions such as monitoring, warning, steering, and braking for differentiation of product from its competitors.

๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฏ๐จ๐ข๐๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Key providers of collision avoidance sensors, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, and Magna International Inc., are focusing on the construction of cost-effective collision avoidance sensors so as to attract more number of customers. Some other key developments in the global collision avoidance sensor market are:โ€ข In 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH published a research report on how โ€˜Advanced Rider Assistance Systemsโ€™ can prevent road accidents by using radar-based assistance systems, which consist of adaptive cruise control (ACC), forward collision warning system, blind-spot detection, and other sensorsโ€ข In November 2014, Magna International Inc. launched the EYERIS Gen 2.5 vision system, with newly introduced features such as lane keeping assistance, glare-free high beam, and collision mitigation as well as increased memory and processing powerIn the report on the global collision avoidance sensor market, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of collision avoidance sensor systems. The โ€˜Competition Landscapeโ€™ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global collision avoidance sensor market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž -

โ€ข Robert Bosch GmbH
โ€ข Denso Corporation
โ€ข Rockwell Collins
โ€ข General Electric Company
โ€ข Continental AG
โ€ข Honeywell International Inc.
โ€ข Infineon Technologies AG.
โ€ข Magna International Inc.
โ€ข Microchip Technology Inc.
โ€ข NXP Semiconductor

๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฏ๐จ๐ข๐๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€" ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

By Technology
โ€ข Radar
โ€ข LiDAR
โ€ข Ultrasound
โ€ข Others

By Application
โ€ข Object Detection
โ€ข Blind Spot Detection
โ€ข Lane Departure Warning System
โ€ข Adaptive Cruise Control
โ€ข Parking Assistance
โ€ข Others

By End-use Industry
โ€ข Automotive (Including Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles)
โ€ข Aerospace & Defense
โ€ข Marine
โ€ข Warehousing & Logistics
โ€ข Others