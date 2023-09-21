Western Washington University Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Alison Witwer after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Alison Witwer after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2022. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Witwer received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her junior year at Western Washington University (WWU) while pursuing a degree in Biology with a Molecular and Cellular emphasis.

Since receiving the scholarship, Witwer continued working as an undergraduate research assistant and was promoted to Lead Chemistry Tutor at the WWU Tutoring Center. She received funding from Seagen to investigate the localization of RNAi factors in Tetrahymena Thermophila within the Lee Lab as part of WWU’s Summer Undergraduate Research Program. Witwer also presented her research findings at conferences. Witwer plans to become a teacher after finishing her degree.

“Alison’s dedication to STEM education is admirable, and we’re thrilled that our scholarship played a role in the support of a future STEM teacher,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Witwer’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping her achieve her full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/