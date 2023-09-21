Cosmetic Pigments Market Generating Revenue of $4.5 Billion by 2032, At a Booming 7.8% Growth Rate Over 2023-2032

Cosmetic Pigments Market

Cosmetic pigments market is driven by rising consumer awareness of the need to look better in both professional & personal life and rising disposable incomes.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global cosmetic pigments market generated $2.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), by Type (Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Special Effect Pigments, Others), by Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Makeup, Hair Dye and Hair Coloring, Nail Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”.

Increasing demand for essential cosmetics products such as foundations and compacts is expected to drive the growth of the global cosmetic pigments market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, stringent rules limiting the use of certain cosmetic pigments may hamper the cosmetic pigments market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainably produced compounds in cosmetic and personal care items is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period.

The inorganic pigments sub-segment of the global cosmetic pigments market accounted for the highest share of 63.9% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because inorganic pigments are usually employed in cosmetics when color stability and safety are important. They are well-known for their durability, resistance to fading, and wide range of color options.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the global cosmetic pigment market. The pandemic caused disruptions in worldwide supply chains, disrupting the availability and delivery of cosmetics and raw materials. This hampered the operations of cosmetic pigment firms, creating manufacturing delays.

Moreover, during lockdowns, many shops, including cosmetic stores, were temporarily closed or had limited operations. This has a direct impact on the sale of cosmetics, especially those containing pigments.

However, e-commerce became an essential channel for cosmetic sales during the pandemic. Cosmetic brands with a strong internet presence were more likely to reach customers.

The surface treated pigments sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 42.3% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the surface treated pigments sub-segment is mainly because surface treatment helps to avoid pigment deterioration caused by light, moisture, heat, and chemical interactions.

The facial makeup sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 38.8% in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to increased demand for core cosmetic products, including foundations, face powders, and blushers.

The cosmetic pigments market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share of 41.4% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of the region's significant use of skin-whitening procedures, which fuels the demand for cosmetic pigments.

Leading Players in the Cosmetic Pigments Market:

Merck

Sun Chemical

SENSIENT COSMETIC TECHNOLOGIES

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

NEELIKON

Lanxess

Sudarshan Chemical

Clariant

Koel Colors

