Bio-Agriculture Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The rising consumption of organic food is a key factor for the bio-agriculture market growth.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bio-Agriculture Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Bio-Agriculture Market, assessing the market based on its segments like function, product type, mode of application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://bit.ly/3RwZVFC
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.5 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 12%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 18.9 Billion
The rising consumption of organic food is a key factor for the bio-agriculture market growth. The increasing awareness related to the benefits of organic food, the ill-effect of pesticides on health in the long-term period, and online access to organic food is some of the key factor driving the market of organic food across the globe.
Developed economies including the US, Switzerland, Denmark are witnessing significant growth in the bio-agriculture market owing to high spending by people on organic food and promotion to organic food by the government. The US government has worked extensively to promote the production of organic food products by increasing the number of certified organic operations and by providing funding for organic research and certification cost-share assistance.
Bio-Agriculture Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bio-agriculture is a sustainable model of agriculture which balances the soil to grow pest- and disease-resistant crops with low use of chemicals. It maintains soil fertility and reduces soil erosion with less harm to the environment. Besides, it focuses on crop protection and quality enhancement. Under this model, material and resources are recycled to the greatest extent possible within the enterprise.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://bit.ly/3PLTay7
The function of the bio-agriculture includes:
• Crop Protection
• Crop Enhancement
The market, based on product type, can be divided into:
• Microbials
• Semiochemicals
• Natural Products
By application, the market can be divided by application:
• Foliar Spray
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
Based on Crop type, the market can be segmented into:
• Cereals and Grains
• Oilseeds and Pulses
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Others
The regional markets for the Global Bio-Agriculture Market can be separated into:
• North America
o Canada
o United States of America
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Other
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o ASEAN
o Australia
o Others
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Mexico
o Others
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Nigeria
o South Africa
o Others
Bio-Agriculture Market Trends
Advancement in bio-agriculture is also expected to drive the market by increasing the profitability of the farmers. The industry is adopting various technological reforms to boost and sustain the system, such as increasing the usage of bio fertilizers. With the increasing trend of organic foods and awareness related to climate change, the market will witness substantial growth. Apart from this, government enforcement to ban the usage of pesticides will also motivate market growth. Other macro-economic factors driving the market growth include rapid urbanization and the growing disposable income of the middle-class population.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market include Marrone Bio Innovations, Certis USA L.L.C, National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Mapleton Agri Biotec Pt Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Maritime Information Market: https://bit.ly/3EJmjno
Ginger Processing Market: https://bit.ly/3EMRpuA
Trauma and Extremities Devices Market: https://bit.ly/3Lwpm6p
Polymer Binder Market: https://bit.ly/3RxadWh
North America Legal Cannabis Market: https://bit.ly/3Rs8VMe
Aluminium Die Casting Market: https://bit.ly/46iSDJs
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: https://bit.ly/46hOK7S
Asia Pacific Drug Development Market: https://bit.ly/3RtDMbe
Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals Market: https://bit.ly/462MlhG
Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market: https://bit.ly/3Zq1IOk
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
John Walker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other