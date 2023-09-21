Shirofune Bolsters Advertising Management Capabilities with Pinterest Integration

Leading Digital Automation Tool Expands its Reach, Empowering Advertisers and Agencies to Streamline Pinterest Campaigns

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, today announced that it has added Pinterest to its roster of platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Advertising, TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter). Advertisers and agencies can now manage Pinterest ad spend within one centralized platform, easily manage bidding and budgeting, and reap consolidated performance data.



The popularity of Pinterest, especially among its 76.2% female audience worldwide, continues to rise. According to Statista , the image-based social media platform had 463 million monthly active users by the first quarter of 2023; its annual revenues were $2.8 billion in 2022, up nearly sixfold from $473 million in 2017.

Using human intelligence rather than AI, with algorithms hard coded and audited daily by a team of experts, Shirofune has developed an automated tool to simplify the management of digital advertising. Through performance indicators such as the number of clicks, number of conversions and revenue, Shirofune manages a monthly budget across all desired platforms, including Pinterest. Its system automatically adjusts daily budget and Target CPA/ROAS informed by performance analysis through integration with measurement tools like Google Analytics and ecommerce platforms like Shopify.

The Pinterest launch marks Shirofune’s ninth major advertising platform integration. “With its rising use in the image-sharing community, Pinterest remains a robust platform for advertising,” said Shirofune Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi. “We are excited to expand Shirofune as an omnichannel tool that saves significant time and money in reaching targeted audiences.”

Shirofune launched in North America this February after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, where it has captured a 91% market share and is used by leading advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It’s a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

