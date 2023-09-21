Việt Nam, US hold annual defence policy dialogue

VIETNAM, September 21 -

WASHINGTON DC — Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and US Assistant Secretary of Defence Dr Ely Ratner co-chaired the annual Việt Nam-US Defence Policy Dialogue in Washington, D.C on September 19 (local time).

Commending positive defence cooperation between the two countries in the past year, Chiến and Ratner said post-war recovery cooperation has continued to be a pillar and a bright spot in the bilateral relations, helping build trust and foster mutual understanding between the two sides.

Chiến took this occasion to thank the US for increasing its non-refundable aid from US$183 million to $300 million for the project to clean up dioxin-contaminated soil at the Bien Hoa Air Base, describing it an important resource to complete the first phase of the project.

Việt Nam will continue creating favourable conditions for the search for US soldiers missing in action (MIA) as the two sides are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam Office for Seeking Missing Persons, and 35 years of the implementation of the joint MIA activities, Chiến said.

At the event, the two sides laid stress on the important role of Việt Nam and the US in the cooperation framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and agreed to continue effective defence collaboration in the fields of delegation exchange at all levels, cyber security, defence industry and UN peacekeeping activities, as well as support each other at regional and multilateral forums, especially ADMM+, making contributions to regional and global peace, stability and development.

As Việt Nam and the US will continue working together to handle post-war consequences, Chiến suggested both sides to meticulously study the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the field based on the joint statement on the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

Chien asked the US to give further aid to Việt Nam to speed up the dioxin detoxification project at the Biên Hoà Air Base, which needs an additional $150-200 million.

Ratner said he will discuss the issue with the US Congress to seek further support for the project.

Discussing international issues of mutual concerns, Chiến and Ratner spoke highly of the role and position of ASEAN as well as ASEAN-led mechanisms, and emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom, security and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.

Vietnam is persistent with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification, and has pursued a “Four Nos” defence policy, Chiến said, adding Việt Nam supports the settlement of disputes in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) via peaceful means and in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS