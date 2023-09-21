- Docket Number:
The purpose of this guidance is to provide information to applicants on how FDA intends to use alternative tools to assess manufacturing facilities identified in a marketing application (i.e., a new drug application (NDA), an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), a biologics license application (BLA), or a supplement to any of these types of applications). As part of the negotiations relating to the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) and the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA), as described in “PDUFA Reauthorization Performance Goals and Procedures Fiscal Years 2023 Through 2027” (PDUFA VII commitment letter) and “Biosimilar Biological Product Reauthorization Performance Goals and Procedures for Fiscal Years 2023 Through 2027” (BsUFA III commitment letter), FDA agreed to issue guidance on the use of alternative tools to assess manufacturing facilities named in pending applications and to incorporate best practices from the use of such tools during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
