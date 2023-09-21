Electronic Coating Technologies to Exhibit Advanced Coating Services at SMTA International 2023

Explore ECT's Diverse Services at SMTA International 2023

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), a leading provider of advanced coating solutions for the electronics industry, will participate in SMTA International 2023 in Minneapolis, MN. ECT will showcase its comprehensive suite of application services at Booth 1526 from October 9-11, in collaboration with Dymax, a prominent manufacturer of light-curable adhesives, coatings, and equipment.



Technical representatives will be available to discuss how ECT’s center of coating excellence can best serve your business through distribution of leading materials and equipment or leveraging our in house technical and application services. ECT’s conformal coating services are aimed at enhancing the reliability and durability of electronic components. Additionally, ECT will present the latest advancements in form-in-place (FIP) and cure-in-place (CIP) gasketing, offering robust protection and sealing services for electronic assemblies.

Erick Campos, Sales and Business Services Manager at Electronic Coating Technologies, expressed his anticipation for this opportunity, "We look forward to participating in SMTA International 2023 alongside Dymax. This event provides a platform to showcase our expertise in advanced coating services to industry professionals."

For more information about Electronic Coating Technologies and their services, please visit electroniccoating.com.

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.

Contact: Heba Alshwaiki Marketing Communications Specialist Electronic Coating Technologies halshwaiki@electronicoating.com