Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware Announces Merger with Money Management International

Nonprofits Join as Demand for Financial Counseling Increases in Wake of Inflation, Interest Rate Hikes, and Student Loan Forbearance Expiration

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware, Inc. (CCCSMD), a nonprofit credit and housing counseling agency headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, has announced its decision to join Money Management International (MMI), the nation's leader in nonprofit solutions for personal financial challenges. The merger will be effective October 31st, 2023.

Formed in 1966, CCCSMD has guided hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to financial freedom. "We are excited about the possibilities presented by this merger," said Helene Raynaud, President and CEO of CCCSMD. "Joining MMI will allow us to deliver a greater range of financial tools and solutions. The expanded reach and diversified services will enable us to provide more people with the education and support they need in today’s challenging economic climate."

MMI provides the foundation for empowered financial choices through expert professional guidance, including 24/7 service online and by phone. Local residents will continue to have access to in-person counseling and education services through CCCSMD’s offices, located in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia. The addition will bring MMI’s network of locations to 40 branches in 25 states.

"CCCSMD’s exceptional talent pool and housing capabilities are perfectly complementary to our own," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. "We are very pleased to add their valuable experience and relationships to the MMI family, and we look forward to expanding upon the excellent reputation they have established in the industry.”

To find out how MMI can help solve your financial challenges, or to speak with a certified counselor, visit MoneyManagement.org or call 866.864.8995. For support regarding an existing CCCSMD debt management plan (DMP), call 800-642-2227.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing the way financial challenges are solved. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For 65 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions that are aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

Contact:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Emily Hickox, 443.407.8088, ehickox@cccsmd.org

