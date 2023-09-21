Biden-Harris Administration Awards More Than $40 Million to Support Hispanic-Serving Institutions

The Biden-Harris Administration announced today that it will award more than $40 million to Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to support Hispanic and Latino students and the institutions preparing them for the future.

Through the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) program, 64 grants totaling more than $37 million were provided to assist HSIs to expand educational opportunities and improve the attainment of Hispanic students. Through the Minority Science and Engineering Improvement Program (MSEIP), which assists predominantly minority institutions with funds to improve science and engineering programs and to increase enrollment of underrepresented minority students, particularly women of color, in scientific and technological careers, more than $3.8 million was awarded to 15 HSIs. These grants build on the historic Biden-Harris Administration investments in HSIs including nearly $15 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Education (Department), which included more than $13.2 billion in COVID relief funds.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments in Hispanic-Serving Institutions and today we’re continuing that commitment with another $40 million to drive Latino student success in higher education and help colleges and universities enroll more women and students of color in cutting-edge STEM fields,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “At a time when diversity in higher education is under attack, investing in Hispanic-Serving Institutions and the students they serve has never mattered more. Latino students represent nearly one-in-five college students across America and their talent, ambition, and multilingual superpowers will drive our nation’s future prosperity and global competitiveness for decades to come.”

In addition to the DHSI and MSEIP grants, federal agencies across government commemorated National Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Week through a range of in-person and online engagements aimed at bridging federal resources with HSIs and Latino students, educators and community members. The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics (Initiative) at the Department convened the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics (Commission) at Arizona State University on September 12. The event was held in collaboration with leaders from the White House, U.S. Department of Defense, and U.S. Department of Commerce, and attendees engaged in several events with Arizona HSI Presidents, faculty, staff, and students to showcase the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Hispanic students.

During the hybrid meeting, White House Director of the Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez, and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Mayor Stephen Benjamin briefed the commission and Arizona community members and online viewers about the commission’s work of impact for the Latino community. The U.S. Department of Commerce staff briefed the commission on its racial equity work and opportunities related to the CHIPS and Science Act. Arizona leaders from various sectors, including a student and parent, also shared their testimonials with the commission. The recording of the meeting can be found here. The Initiative also shared resources at the Second Annual Arizona HSI Summit at the University of Arizona in Tucson, the U.S. Department of Defense Taking the Pentagon to the People Summit at Arizona State University, and the National Community College Hispanic Council Leadership Symposium in Chicago.

This week of activities built on the President’s proclamation on National Hispanic Serving Institution Week and lifted the Administration’s actions with benefits for Latino students, graduates, educators and HSIs, such as:Canceling more student loan debt than any Administration in history – helping 3.4 million people secure more than $117 billion in loan relief.