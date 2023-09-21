HotelPlanner Partners with RushMyPassport

The new relationship offers exclusive savings and benefits to leisure and business travelers looking to expedite travel document processing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with RushMyPassport, the #1 most trusted online travel document expediting service, to offer exclusive savings and travel-related benefits to customers from both organizations.

HotelPlanner is pleased to offer its customers exclusive savings on expedited U.S. Passport and global travel visa services provided by RushMyPassport. The new partnership helps HotelPlanner customers obtain their vital travel documents more easily by empowering them with the expertise, technology, and support only RushMyPassport can provide.

The timing of this new relationship is especially valuable to HotelPlanner customers as ongoing passport delays and extended processing times continue to linger. The U.S. State Department is processing passports in 7-9 weeks on an expedited basis and 10-13 weeks for routine services. This, however, does not account for shipping timeframes, which can take an additional 2-4 weeks depending on the service type.

In addition, the application process can be challenging for many, as each passport type can require different forms or processes. RushMyPassport has developed technology and services to streamline the process for travelers, helping them obtain their passports swiftly and by U.S. Department of State regulations. RushMyPassport offers expedited passport processing with 1-week, 2-week, 7-9 week, and 10-13 service options available for all U.S. Passport types. The organization also offers expedited global travel visas, making it even easier for HotelPlanner customers to go wherever their heart desires.

“While we are very tech-driven, we also put a human touch on everything we do, and we know that HotelPlanner does too,” says Charlie Cobb, Chief Operating Officer, Expedited Travel. “We’re pleased to partner with HotelPlanner to offer our customers a discounted hotel booking engine and for HotelPlanner to offer our services to their customers. This partnership offers new ways to support our customers with compelling travel-related services.”

RushMyPassport will add value to its customers by offering a customized version of the discounted hotel booking engine. Through its relationship with HotelPlanner, the travel document expediter has negotiated and consolidated some of the best hotel rates in the marketplace. This booking engine will allow users to save time and money by comparing offers based on the destination, enabling hotels to bid for the business of the individual traveler. This helps deliver the best rates possible while simplifying the booking process.

“At HotelPlanner, we are always working to simplify and streamline the travel experience for our customers and partners. With RushMyPassport, we can now cross-promote speedy travel document processing as an additional service offering for our customers,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “This is another positive step toward building a more frictionless travel experience for all.”

HotelPlanner customers can access special discounts on expedited U.S. Passport and travel visa services by visiting HotelPlanner.RushMyPassport.com. RushMyPassport customers, in turn, can take advantage of discounted hotel rates by visiting https://RushMyPassport.HotelPlanner.com/.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport is the reputable leader in expedited passport and visa services, dedicated to delivering efficient and reliable solutions to leisure and business travelers alike. By leveraging smart-form automation and highly trained passport and visa specialists, RushMyPassport has become the most trusted online travel document expediting service. With a commitment to helping travelers get where they want to go, the organization has helped countless individuals obtain their vital travel documents quickly and without hassle. Learn more at RushMyPassport.com.

About Expedited Travel

As a leading provider of travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, Passport Photo Creator, and GovWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire travel industry spectrum, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, and passport photos. Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience with government services by assisting individual and corporate travelers navigate the entire process.

