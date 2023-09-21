Unrivaled Brands Settles Litigation Brought Against Insurer and Broker, Reaffirms Focus on Market Opportunities

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) (“Unrivaled,” “Unrivaled Brands,” or the “Company”), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, is pleased to announce the resolution of litigation with National Fire & Marine Insurance Company (“National Fire”) and Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. (“Woodruff-Sawyer”). Unrivaled alleged in the litigation that it had improperly been denied insurance coverage under a National Fire policy Unrivaled had obtained through its insurance broker, Woodruff-Sawyer.



Robert Baca, Unrivaled’s Chief Legal Officer, noted, “This settlement follows closely on the heels of the settlement agreement reached with Mystic Holdings, Inc. Our history of resolving complex legal matters reflects our resilience and commitment to strategic thinking. While we remain open to reasonable dialogue and solutions, it's worth acknowledging that our recent legal settlements underscore our broader capabilities.”

Sabas Carrillo, Unrivaled’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to have reached another amicable and reasonable solution. We continue to make progress and consider this settlement another step in the right direction. We are incredibly grateful to our legal and research teams including Susan White and Roger Scott at Buchalter for providing invaluable guidance during this process. Their efforts have been and continue to be tireless to advance the interests of the Company.”

